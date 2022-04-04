Singapore will always need to deal with carbon constraints, tight labour market: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - While war and global inflationary pressures are responsible for the current increase in prices here, carbon and labour are set to be permanent constraints for Singapore's economy, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Monday (April 4).

Even if the war in Ukraine had never happened, Singapore would still need to adjust to a secular increase in energy prices as it decarbonises its economy, he said. The country's rapidly ageing population also means it will continue to face a tight labour market in the future.

This means that Singapore cannot offset labour and carbon costs perpetually and must double down on its transformation efforts to make its economy more resilient to external shocks, Mr Wong added.

During his ministerial statement in Parliament, Mr Wong provided the House with an update on the macroeconomic situation amid the conflict in Ukraine and the Government's approach on issues such as inflation and support for households.

He highlighted several factors that contributed to rising global prices in 2021, such as expansionary macroeconomic policies adopted by major economies such as the United States and the euro zone to stimulate economies amid the Covid-19 pandemic, supply chain pressures and demand for energy outstripping supply.

With the war in Ukraine, it is now likely that global inflation will be higher for longer, the minister acknowledged.

Inflation in Germany and the US has already risen to nearly 8 per cent, the highest in 40 years, and no one can tell how the war in Ukraine will unfold, Mr Wong said.

"We all hope that attempts to de-escalate are successful, and a diplomatic solution can be found at the negotiating table.

"But we must be prepared for a prolonged conflict, or even further escalation, which will cause further supply disruptions and additional inflationary pressures," he cautioned.

Aside from the war, other factors are also contributing to rising prices, Mr Wong said, pointing out how the global economy is continuing to grapple with supply chain issues due to the pandemic.

In the longer-term, global warming and increased adverse weather events could affect agricultural productivity and reduce food production, putting upward pressure on prices, and the global economy will also have to internalise the cost of carbon in its overall consumption over time, he added.

Mr Wong noted how central banks of several major economies, such as the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, have raised interest rates to tackle inflation, with the European Central Bank expected to follow suit.

But these central banks also face a difficult dilemma in needing to balance between economic growth and reining in prices, he said.

If downside risks of higher inflation and slower growth for the global economy materialise, there will be a major impact on Singapore as a small and open economy, the minister said.