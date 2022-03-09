Singapore to review climate plan, set more ambitious goals

Singapore will review its climate targets for 2030 this year as it looks to set more ambitious goals.

This announcement came yesterday, just weeks after the country said it would speed up its longer-term climate plan. Instead of having its emissions fall to net zero in the second half of the century, Singapore will seek to achieve this by or around the middle of the century.

Now, the Republic looks set to update its 2030 climate plans too, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean told Parliament. It will hold discussions with industry and citizen groups, which will also help it narrow down a specific net-zero year.

"This is because raising climate ambition will bring about benefits but also entail some costs and trade-offs," said Mr Teo, who chairs the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Climate Change.

Still, Singapore is determined to make a decisive move to net-zero emissions earlier, he said.

"We are making a commitment on behalf of generations of Singaporeans to come, spanning several decades into the future," Mr Teo said at the start of a parliamentary session on Singapore's environmental plans that saw members of the government parliamentary committee on sustainability and the environment turning up in shades of green.

Over three hours, six ministers detailed the progress their ministries have made in reaching the targets set out in the Singapore Green Plan 2030, which was launched in February last year.

The plan is the country's blueprint for a greener future that sets out targets in various aspects, from local food production to cycling path length.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran, for example, said his ministry will aim to install at least three charging points in nearly 2,000 Housing Board carparks over the next three to four years to accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles.

There will also be more funds for research into various sustainability initiatives, such as water technology, projects to squeeze value from waste and efforts to deploy green building technology.

Mr Teo said: "We must advance on this sustainability journey together as a nation, and we will require the participation and support of all Singaporeans to do so."

In 2020, Singapore submitted its 2030 climate target to the United Nations, outlining its aim of having its emissions reach a peak of 65 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent around that time.

The Republic also said then that it will aim to halve its emissions from its peak to 33 million tonnes by 2050, with a view to achieving net-zero emissions as soon as viable in the second half of the century.

But last month, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in his Budget statement that Singapore will bring forward this net-zero target to "by or around mid-century".

To help Singapore achieve this, the carbon tax will be raised from the current $5 per tonne of emissions to between $50 and $80 by 2030.

Mr Teo said that an appropriate carbon price will shape behaviour here.

But there were also international developments that helped Singapore accelerate its climate plans. COP26 in Glasgow marked an inflection point, he said, referring to the annual United Nations conference last November.

More countries pledged to reach net zero by mid-century, he noted, while more companies also made net-zero commitments. "This will spur greater investment in low-carbon solutions, making them technologically and economically viable earlier."

During COP26, rules governing international carbon markets were also finalised.

Buying carbon credits from elsewhere offers countries another route to reducing their emissions other than decarbonisation efforts within their own borders.

Singapore will declare and make a formal revision to both its 2030 climate target and long-term low-emissions development strategy to the UN later this year, Mr Teo said.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said that in the move towards a greener future, Singapore must prepare for changes in the way we live, work and play.

She added: "As a nation, we must thoroughly debate the trade-offs and come to a consensus on the right balance to strike."