Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singapore to prioritise deeper integration and wider partnerships as ASEAN chair, says PM Wong

PM Lawrence Wong (right) receives the ASEAN chairmanship gavel from Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Nov 17.

MANILA – ASEAN countries may not be able to control the superpower rivalry, distant conflicts and economic disruptions that affect them, but they can decide how to respond, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Nov 17.

By choosing to work with each other more closely and to expand its network of partners, the region will be better able to shape its own future, he said as Singapore prepares to helm the group.

These priorities, captured in the theme “Deeper Integration, Wider Partnerships”, will be Singapore’s focus as chair in 2027, he said in a speech at the close of the 49th Asean Summit.

At the closing ceremony, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos handed the symbolic gavel to PM Wong to mark the chairmanship handover.

Singapore takes the chair amid an increasingly challenging global environment, with conflicts and disruptions far beyond South-east Asia increasingly threatening energy supplies and peoples’ livelihoods.

Warning of these headwinds, PM Wong said ASEAN will continue to face external pressures that will test its cohesion and unity.

But there are also opportunities ahead to be seized, he noted, such as in harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and to accelerate the region’s transition to cleaner energy.

PM Lawrence Wong speaking at the closing ceremony of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila on Nov 17. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

By integrating more deeply, the region can fully realise its potential. This can be done by strengthening member states’ links in finance, digital technology and energy, he added.

Further steps must also be taken to move ASEAN towards a single market where businesses can operate more seamlessly across borders, and for its people to enjoy more work and investment opportunities, said PM Wong.

On wider partnerships, he said ASEAN should seek to build bridges and strengthen ties with external partners at a time when the world is becoming more divided.

The Asean calendar next year is primed for this, and PM Wong urged his fellow leaders to ensure that South-east Asia remains a region where all countries can engage and cooperate.

In 2027, ASEAN will mark five decades of relations with the United States, Canada and the European Union, as well as the 30 years with the Asean Plus Three partners China, Japan and South Korea.

These twin objectives of deeper integration and wider partnerships reinforce each other, he added.

“A more integrated ASEAN will be a more valuable partner to the world. And a wider network of partnerships will create more opportunities and help sustain peace and stability in our region,” he said.

PM Wong also paid tribute to outgoing chair Philippines, thanking President Marcos for steering ASEAN through a difficult year.

He noted that under the Philippines’ leadership ASEAN has made important progress, while staying united and continuing to move forward with purpose and ambition.

At this summit the group signed the Digital Economy Framework Agreement, which seeks to harmonise countries’ e-commerce and data privacy rules and is projected to double the region’s digital economy to US$2 trillion by 2030.

Member states also secured domestic approvals for the upgraded ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA), and the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement 3.0 ahead of schedule.

ATIGA provides for crisis-related provisions and commitments on trade in essential goods, such as food and medical supplies, while ACCFTA 3.0 upgrades introduces new areas of cooperation on digital trade, green technology, and supply chain resilience to the pact.

ASEAN also welcomed Timor-Leste as its 11th full member in 2025.

“These are significant achievements, and they reflect the hard work and commitment of the Philippines and all ASEAN member states,” he said.

Addressing Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmāo, PM Wong added: “We are all looking forward to Timor-Leste’s chairing of ASEAN in 2029.”

President Marcos said in his closing remarks that progress endures when each chair builds on what came before, and leaves stronger foundations for what comes next.

“As ASEAN enters its 60th year, it is proper that Singapore should now take its helm,” he said. “I am confident that Singapore will lead with a clarity of purpose, steadiness, and commitment to regional cooperation for which it is known, and for which these times demand.”

PM Wong said Singapore is honoured to take the chair at this particularly meaningful moment, with ASEAN celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Looking back six decades, he said the region was then divided by conflict, ideological rivalries and deep suspicions. But ASEAN’s founding leaders believed that they could build a better future by working together.

“Today, that conviction has been vindicated,” he added. “We have achieved far more together than any of us could have achieved alone.”

PM Wong said Singapore will work closely with all member states to build an ASEAN that is united in its purpose, confident in its future, and open to the world.

“ASEAN’s greatest strength has always been our willingness to work together despite our differences,” he said.

“That spirit has brought us through many challenges over the past 60 years. And it will be even more important in the years ahead.”