Singapore, Sweden to boost cooperation in clean energy transition, public policy

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(From left) Mr Olle Burell, President of the Stockholm City Council, Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and Ms Emilia Bjuggren (far right), Mayor of Stockholm.

STOCKHOLM - Singapore and Sweden reaffirmed on Oct 20 their commitment to closer energy cooperation, particularly in the area of clean energy transition.

Educational institutions from both countries also agreed to deeper collaboration in areas such as public policy research and academic exchange, during President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s ongoing state visit to Sweden.

On the energy front, the two sides intend to explore opportunities jointly in emerging technologies such as hydrogen and ammonia, as well as regional energy interconnectivity and high voltage direct current technologies.

In a joint statement, Singapore’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) and Sweden’s Ministry of Climate said this combines Sweden’s strengths in energy innovation with Singapore’s position as a leading energy and innovation hub.

Energy has been a good example of deepening bilateral cooperation since Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf visited Singapore in November 2024, said President Tharman.

At a state banquet held in his honour on Oct 19, the President highlighted the collaboration between agencies and companies from the two countries on low-carbon power generation solutions, including ammonia-fuel-ready power plants.

“Sweden’s experience with cross-border energy management and regional grid integration is particularly relevant as South-east Asia develops the ASEAN Power Grid,” he added.

On Oct 20, the President visited the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm and observed a panel discussion on powering sustainable growth involving representatives from companies like Siemens Energy and Studsvik.

Speaking during the session, Sweden’s Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch noted that energy, including hydropower and nuclear, has been at the heart of the Nordic country’s economic story.

While Sweden and Singapore face different challenges, they share the same determination to meet them in partnership, said Busch, who is also Minister for Energy.

At the university, President Tharman and King Gustaf witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Royal Institute of Technology and Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) to explore opportunities in capability development programmes for public sector leaders.

The agreement will also see both institutions collaborate on a one-week overseas study visit to Stockholm as part of LKYSPP’s senior management programme.

“The agreement reflects the growing importance of equipping public sector leaders with insights into how technology, innovation and industrial strategy intersect with public policy,” said LKYSPP in a statement.

“These are areas in which both Singapore and Sweden have established strong track records.”

Separately, LKYSPP and the Stockholm School of Economics also signed an agreement to explore closer cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

This includes a recurring forum that brings together academic experts, public officials, industry leaders and representatives of civil society from ASEAN and Nordic countries to address shared policy challenges.

LKYSPP said the collaboration is especially timely following the establishment of Stockholm School of Economics’s new Master in Public Policy programme, which offers “natural opportunities for engagement” between the two schools.

President Tharman’s visits to Stockholm School of Economics and Royal Institute of Technology, took place on the second last day of a five-day state visit to Sweden.

On Oct 19, he met with members of the Swedish Parliament, known as the Riksdag, including Speaker Andreas Norlen. They exchanged views on developments in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region and agreed on the importance of Singapore and Sweden working together to uphold a rules-based multilateral system.

The President also met with Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson Ulf Kristersson, and the pair exchanged views on regional and global developments and discussed how both countries can work together to deepen ASEAN cooperation with Sweden and the European Union, such as in rules to foster digital trade.

On his trip, President Tharman also met with Swedish opposition leader Magdalena Andersson and they exchanged views on regional and global issues.

At the state banquet hosted by Sweden’s King and Queen, President Tharman spoke of his admiration for Sweden, including for its “depth of expertise in various fields, its vibrant start-up culture and its remarkable profusion of unicorns, even as it sustains an egalitarian ethos in society”.

A unicorn is a startup company with a valuation of over $1 billion.

He also highlighted Sweden’s constructive role in international affairs, environmental efforts and the commitment of its people to supporting humanitarian causes abroad.

“Like any other society, you have your social challenges that you are making major efforts to address,” said President Tharman.

“But there has always been much to learn from Sweden, to observe from your experiments, and to share from ours in Singapore.”