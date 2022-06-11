Singapore puts together humanitarian package for Ukraine

Singapore is providing a humanitarian assistance package for Ukraine at its request, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement yesterday.

The package comprises nine ambulances, two fire engines and an assortment of firefighting protective gear, rescue tools, mine detectors and medical supplies.

It was put together by the Home Affairs and Defence ministries to support international efforts, given the growing humanitarian crisis and needs in Ukraine, said the MFA.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmytro Senik at his ministry yesterday, where they discussed the war situation in Ukraine.

"We expressed our sincere hope for a peaceful resolution," Dr Balakrishnan said in a Facebook post.

Mr Senik, who was Ukraine's Ambassador to Singapore from 2016 to 2020, also tweeted about the meeting. He thanked Dr Balakrishnan for the support provided, and said he has invited him to visit Ukraine and participate in the country's recovery plan.

This aims to help the country rebuild from damage caused by ongoing hostilities, and sets the stage for a longer-term economic rebound.

Mr Senik is in Singapore for the Shangri-La Dialogue, a high-level security summit that typically draws defence ministers, senior officials, corporate leaders and influential strategists from around the world.

It is being held from June 10 to 12 after a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 42 countries are participating in this year's edition, where regional stability is high on the agenda.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivered the keynote address yesterday while President Halimah Yacob will host the delegates to dinner at the Istana tonight.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen will speak at a plenary session tomorrow.