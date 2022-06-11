Singapore puts together humanitarian package for Ukraine

SINGAPORE - Singapore is providing a humanitarian assistance package to Ukraine at its request, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Friday (June 10).

The package comprises nine ambulances, two fire engines and an assortment of firefighting protective gear, rescue tools, mine detectors and medical supplies.

It was put together by the Home Affairs and Defence ministries to support international efforts, given the growing humanitarian crisis and needs in Ukraine, said the MFA.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met Ukranian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmytro Senik at his ministry on Friday, where they discussed the war situation in Ukraine.

"We expressed our sincere hope for a peaceful resolution," Dr Balakrishnan said in a Facebook post.

Mr Senik, who was Ukraine's Ambassador to Singapore from 2016 to 2020, also tweeted about the meeting.

He thanked Dr Balakrishnan for the support provided, and said he has invited him to visit Ukraine and participate in the country's Recovery Plan.

The Recovery Plan will help the country rebuild from damage caused by ongoing hostilities, and sets the stage for a longer-term economic rebound.

Mr Senik is in Singapore for the Shangri-La Dialogue, a high-level security summit that typically draws defence ministers, senior officials, corporate leaders and influential strategists from around the world.

It is being held from Friday to Sunday after a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 42 countries are participating in this year's edition, where regional stability is high on the agenda.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivered the keynote address on Friday while President Halimah Yacob will host delegates to dinner at the Istana on Saturday evening.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen will also speak at a plenary session on Sunday.