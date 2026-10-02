Singapore navy launches new patrol vessel that can combat unmanned threats

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The first Sentinel-class offshore patrol vessel was launched in Germany on Oct 1.

SINGAPORE - The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has launched the first of its new fleet of patrol vessels that are nearly twice the length of their predecessors and can be configured for a wide range of maritime security missions.

The first Sentinel-class offshore patrol vessel (OPV), which was developed by German shipbuilder Fassmer, was launched on Oct 1 at a ceremony in Berne, a municipality in Germany.

The new vessel, named Sentinel, is the first of four OPVs that will replace four Sentinel-class maritime security and response vessels (MSRVs) in conducting maritime security operations and protecting Singapore’s territorial waters.

The OPVs, which have the capacity to combat unmanned threats, will operate under RSN’s Maritime Security and Response Flotilla.

At the launch ceremony held at Fassler’s shipyard, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said the new OPV reflects the Singapore Armed Forces’ commitment to keep striving for excellence by preparing not just for today’s challenges, but for future ones as well, given the ship’s ability to add capabilities that can meet new and emerging threats.

He said the project shows a deep relationship between Singapore and Germany and its two navies, and that Singapore sees Germany as a trusted partner amid turbulent times.

The design of the OPV is not a static one, “where we are just satisfied with what we have designed and have built together”, said Chan.

“I would rather see this as a living design - a design whereby, yes, it is the best of its class for today, but with a determination for us to want it to be the best of its class for many more years to come,” he added.

“And with that, we constantly share the data, share the operational experience, and keep improving the design throughout the entire life cycle of this ship.”

The ceremony was also attended by the German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius, the Chief of German Navy Vice Admiral Wilhelm Tobias Abry and Singapore’s Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Sean Wat.

The OPV Sentinel will undergo a series of platform acceptance and sea trials to validate the ship’s systems and performance before coming to Singapore.

It will be delivered and operationalised from 2028. The remaining three OPVs are still under construction, said the Defence Ministry.

The new OPVs measure 94.85m in length, far larger than the 55m-long MSRVs. They also have a beam of 15.2m - their width at the widest point - and a displacement of 2,700 tonnes, compared to the MSRV’s beam of 8.6m and displacement of 525 tonnes.

The added heft brings greater endurance at sea and more options to implement cutting-edge technologies, “marking a significant leap forward in overall capability”, said Senior Lieutenant-Colonel Jackson Hong, who is the deputy director at the OPV project office at the RSN’s shipbuilding group.

Despite the vessels’ size, Hong said they are designed specifically for Singapore’s congested and highly active maritime environment, with high manoeuvrability and operational flexibility required to operate safely and effectively.

The OPVs are also equipped with a suite of lethal and less-lethal capabilities to provide calibrated responses against a wide spectrum of maritime threats.

“Learning from conflicts around the world in recent years, we have also designed the ship to be ready for threats posed by drones,” said Hong.

The OPVs are equipped with advanced sensors and layered weapons, including the STRALES guided gun, that can combat unmanned threats in the maritime domain.

The new vessel, named Sentinel, is the first of four OPVs that will replace four Sentinel-class maritime security and response vessels (MSRVs) in conducting maritime security operations and protecting Singapore’s territorial waters. PHOTO: MINDEF

Military Expert 2 Vijayan Manimaran, the weapon control system supervisor (designate) onboard the OPV Sentinel, said t he new vessel’s improved capabilities allow commanders to calibrate their response through a combination of conventional weapons, a less-lethal grenade launcher, water and foam cannons, and advanced surveillance systems.

“This allows the ship to respond proportionately to different situations by applying the appropriate level of force while avoiding unnecessary escalation,” he said.

“The flexibility to employ both kinetic and non-kinetic options such as a laser dazzler, makes the OPV a highly effective maritime security platform.”

Hong said the ship’s design ensures it can remain relevant in the future, as it has been engineered with extra space for power, cooling and network infrastructure that future capabilities may need, allowing upgrades without major structural redesigns or costly retrofits.

Despite being significantly larger than its predecessor, the OPV operates with a crew of just 40, compared with the MSRV’s crew of 30.

This is made possible by smart automation, said Lieutenant-Colonel Lin Dianxue, who is the OPV Sentinel’s commanding officer (designate).

For example, the ship’s integrated bridge platform management system allows the crew to monitor and control the various systems remotely, rather than having to walk through the entire vessel manually.

Automated systems reduce the need for manual checks and upkeep, shortening maintenance time.

“With a fall in population numbers, it is necessary to find ways to more efficiently manage the requirements of the OPV,” said Lin.

ME4 Angela Chan, who is a coxswain (designate) on the OPV Sentinel, said some of the crew have gone for a six-week familiarisation course in Germany where they were introduced to the various platform systems, deck machineries and firefighting systems.

Looking ahead, she said the crew - many of whom are familiar with the MSRVs - will continue with advanced training and specialised courses to ensure they are ready for operationalisation.

“These programmes are designed to ensure that the crew can confidently manage the OPV’s new capabilities from day one,” she said.