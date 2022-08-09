Singapore must plan for the next 50 years and beyond: PM Lee

Singapore has to look to the long term, beyond addressing immediate issues such as inflation and the cost of living, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday.

He noted that Gardens by the Bay, from where he was broadcasting his National Day message, turns 10 this year. But the landmark was decades in the making, and required long-term planning.

"Where I am standing used to be open sea," he said. "About 50 years ago, we started to reclaim land here to create Marina South and a future downtown. And we decided that the new downtown should not just be office and residential buildings, but would have at its heart an iconic green public space."

PM Lee noted that since its opening in 2012, the Gardens has become a landmark Singaporeans enjoy and are proud of. And soon, work will start at Bay East Garden, where the Founders' Memorial will be sited.

"This is how we do things in Singapore - always daring to dream, setting our sights on the next frontier, and searching for better solutions and fresh possibilities. We look and plan ahead not just for the next five or 10 years, but for the next 30 or 50 years and beyond."

He noted that last year, the Urban Redevelopment Authority launched the Long-Term Plan Review. An exhibition at the URA Centre showcases concepts for major developments and ideas for new communities and green spaces, representing collective dreams and aspirations.

"They will transform the way we live, work and play, while strengthening our roots and heritage. There is a lot for Singaporeans to look forward to," said PM Lee.

Long-term plans are not confined to physical infrastructure. "We also need to sustain economic progress and social resilience - investing in our people to reach their full potential, taking care of our elderly and vulnerable, fostering a common identity and building a brighter future for our grandchildren and beyond. Each generation should be able to aim higher and bolder, to build a better Singapore than the one they inherited."

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his fourth-generation team have launched the Forward Singapore exercise to refresh the social compact. PM Lee invited Singaporeans to take part and help shape the future Singapore.

"We must never stop imagining and building the Singapore we want, even as we strengthen our guard against what can go wrong."