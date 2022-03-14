Sindhi community has contributed to wider society here: PM

Singapore's diversity is not static and the country continues to welcome migrants from all over the world, while keeping its broad ethnic balance stable, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday.

But it is important for these new arrivals to make an effort to integrate into local society, even as they preserve their distinct identities and cultures, he noted.

"Each group adds to our rich social tapestry and extends our connections with their communities living in many other parts of the world," Mr Lee said. "By fostering a shared Singapore identity and a sense of belonging, we will remain a cohesive and united people."

Speaking at the 100th anniversary celebration of the Singapore Sindhi Association (SSA), which was held at Shangri-La Hotel, Mr Lee added that this is what the local Sindhi community has achieved.

In particular, the association has helped to foster integration between the community and other ethnic groups, and also contributed to the wider society, he said.

For instance, its members have volunteered at nursing homes, organised blood donation drives and even set up pro bono legal clinics for needy Singaporeans.

The Sindhi community originates from Sindh, located in present-day Pakistan.

Migration took place on a large scale after 1947, when the British divided part of South Asia into India and Pakistan, and communal violence broke out as a result.

In Singapore, Sindhi traders began arriving during the early colonial period, with the SSA set up in 1921 as a merchants' group. It is the oldest Sindhi organisation outside India. There are currently around 7,000 Sindhis in Singapore.

"We were scattered around the world, but we made our presence felt," said the association's president Vashdev Khialani. "We are small - only 0.001 per cent of the population... but we have, I think, done much more than our percentage."Mr Lee observed that the Sindhis in Singapore have been exemplary citizens.