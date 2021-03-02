Show of support for two causes

At yesterday's Parliament sitting, several MPs were spotted wearing two pins: one of a green and white ribbon, and another of a yellow ribbon.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim (below) said in his speech that these two pins were in support of national efforts to combat drug abuse, as well as to rehabilitate and reintegrate former criminal offenders.

Singapore has adopted the green and white ribbon as a symbol of the anti-drug cause.

The yellow ribbon symbolises acceptance of former offenders and a commitment to giving them a second chance.