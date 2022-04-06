See things from a woman's point of view, stop mansplaining: Ong

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung's elder daughter was a young girl when she learnt - and was shocked by - the concept of marriage dowries.

In response to her mother explaining the traditional stereotype of a woman marrying "out" of her family and into the groom's, the older of Mr Ong's two daughters asked: "So this is like a transaction - I will be sold?"

Mr Ong recalled trying to make things better by explaining that the money could flow both ways, and that in some cultures it would be the bride's family providing the dowry "in recognition that the husband will incur costs in taking care of the bride".

"It wasn't a helpful intervention… I would say this was a very badly answered SQ," he quipped, referring to the supplementary questions posed by MPs. The minister was speaking in Parliament during the debate on the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development yesterday.

Mr Ong said it was through his daughters' eyes that he better understood the lived experience of social expectations and prejudices - deeply embedded in social practices and constructs like the patriarchal structure.

"Expectations of having sons carry the family line, daughters marrying out… sons having a greater share of inheritance often - (these) protected and reinforced the system," he added.

Mr Ong said a future Singapore society must be one that does away with such unconscious biases, promotes mutual respect between all individuals, and supports women in whatever they set out to do.

"Our duty to women should be equal to our duties to all our fellow citizens, and the choices open to women must be equal to those open to men," he said.

"In my mind, this equality to freedom of choice is the heart of this White Paper, and the reason why I strongly support it."

He had earlier shared how, while growing up, his extended family distinguished "men's work" from "women's work" and established distinct roles and protocols for the two genders.

"From young I felt there was some dissonance, because I was in primary school then and at that time there was hardly any differentiation between the boys and girls," he said, noting the girls were often the better students.

Mr Ong said that dissonance he felt has developed into a deeper understanding of the struggles and aspirations of women. "I'm not sure I totally get it, but I'm trying to get it."

He also noted that the Government can help accelerate change through policymaking; and employers can decide - without being compelled by the law - to get rid of gender biases in hiring, promotion, appointment to boards and succession planning.

"Society must also play a part," he added. "I can see many husbands are now significantly involved in household and child-minding responsibilities. Some families even have a breadwinning mother and a stay-at-home father because this is the best play of the family's strength - unheard of in my growing-up years."

Mr Ong also asked men to understand and see things from a woman's point of view. "Stop mansplaining, using diminutives, or doing things in the presence of women that they feel embarrassed by," he said.

He noted that pushing for greater equality between men and women is a nuanced and long-term exercise.