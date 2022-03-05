Scoring system for EPs will boost transparency, say industry players

The new scoring framework to assess Employment Pass (EP) applications will make the process more transparent for firms hiring foreign professionals, say the business community.

From September next year, new EP applications will be evaluated under the Complementarity Assessment Framework (Compass) outlined yesterday by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

The framework also recognises the hiring needs of 150,000 small firms by awarding them half the passing marks by "default" to get a head start, said businesses.

The framework's roll-out date 18 months later gives companies time to prepare, and is good news following the downbeat announcement of higher qualifying salaries for foreign professionals made weeks earlier, they added.

The Association of Small and Medium Enterprises lauded the framework as a "reset" in MOM's approach. Its president Kurt Wee said: "I am heartened by it. I really like the exemption rate for SMEs. I particularly like the heightened level of transparency and clarity of the system."

Singapore Business Federation's chief executive Lam Yi Young highlighted the "default score" of 20 points for companies that employ fewer than 25 PMETs (professionals, managers, executives, technicians).

"This is a calibrated approach that will help smaller businesses to continue tapping the foreign manpower pool to complement our local workforce," he said.

Mr Heng Cheng King, director of operations at One Visa, noted that under the current system, "MOM does not tell you how many more locals they want for one EP holder. Compass actually gives you a direction".

Mr Heng expects his company, an immigration consultancy, to handle 30 per cent more EP applications this year with the economic recovery. "So, thankfully, they are implementing it next year, because the system always takes like, six months to a year, to ease in," he said.

Dr Lei Hsien-Hsien, chief executive of the American Chamber of Commerce Singapore (AmCham), also welcomed the lead time, as companies' needs for more workers rise with the economic rebound. "At the start of 2022, AmCham has seen an increase in the number of inquiries from companies looking to establish new offices in Singapore and others who have plans to scale up," she said.

British Chamber of Commerce Singapore's executive director David Kelly said that with the pre-assessment tool, "employers will be able to visualise where they need to take appropriate actions to adjust salaries against market rate, review their business models or hiring practices".

Mr Kelly said the 10 bonus points for applicants in strategic sectors such as artificial intelligence and fintech recognises the lack of such expertise locally and the "natural progression" for foreign transfer of skills. "Technology, for example, is a high-demand, high-performing sector for the United Kingdom, and we anticipate British businesses with the required skill set to benefit from this development."