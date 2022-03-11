Scholarship to spur more Malay students to pursue career in finance

A new scholarship has been set up by Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and self-help group Mendaki to spur more Malay students here to pursue a career in finance.

The scholarship will cover tuition fees and living allowances, as well as programmes such as overseas exchanges and finance-related seminars, said Senior Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad, who is Mendaki's deputy chairman.

It will be open to eligible students from the National University of Singapore, Singapore Management University and Nanyang Technological University. Students in all disciplines, excluding medicine and dentistry, are eligible.

The tie-up between GIC and Mendaki is the latest initiative by the self-help group to grow its industry partnerships to position students for growth sectors.

Those on the GIC-Mendaki scholarship will gain access to internships, job rotations, networking opportunities and mentorship from GIC and will join the company with a three-year bond on graduation.

"The support and partnerships from industry partners such as GIC reflect Mendaki's aspiration to build the competencies of our workforce by investing in our youth and their education," said Mr Zaqy. "I hope this initiative will encourage more partners to join our endeavour in supporting youth and young talents to pursue a career in growth industries and spur them to achieve excellence."

As part of efforts to support students in the community, Mr Zaqy also announced that Mendaki's Institute of Technical Education (ITE) mentoring programme will be enhanced to take into account mentees' unique needs, and to motivate them to do well in school.

The ITE Empowerment Programme, piloted in 2019, saw over 1,000 students take part last year.

Mr Zaqy added that one in every five Malay-Muslim Nitec students were enrolled in it last year, with 96 per cent remaining in school and progressing to second year.

Under a refreshed name, #amPowered@ITE, the programme will also be progressively made available under the Mendaki Tuition Scheme and at M3 towns.

M3 is a tie-up between Mendaki, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore and the People's Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council.

Care advisers will be deployed to the YouthSpaces in the three ITEs to complement the programme, guide students on possible pathways and connect them to skills or emplacement opportunities.

YouthSpace is a Mendaki-ITE collaboration to hold activities for students on campus.