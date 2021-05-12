Say 'no' to hate speech and crimes: Minister of State

While Singapore guards against a viral Covid-19 pandemic, it is more important to guard against the virality of hate and xenophobia.

And with racist behaviour precipitated by the ongoing public health crisis, Singaporeans must take a firm stand against hate speech and crimes as one united people - and not take for granted the overall peace and harmony enjoyed by the country today.

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan laid this out yesterday as he responded to questions in Parliament from Ms Tin Pei Ling (MacPherson), on Singapore's response to the rising number of anti-Asian crimes globally since the start of the pandemic.

Calling this "troubling", Mr Tan said: "As a multiracial and multi-religious country, we denounce all forms of racism, irrespective of which ethnic community is being targeted, and wherever in the world it may take place.

"Hate crimes and speech fracture our society and threaten the harmony that we worked hard over generations to build."

He added: "Repeated exposure to hate crimes and speech deepens feelings of prejudice and distrust, and sows discord between different communities. It can also desensitise individuals and normalise unacceptable behaviour."

Mr Tan and Ms Tin both referred to two recent incidents in Singapore: One involved a family of Indian expatriates in Pasir Ris accused of "spreading the virus here" and told to "go back"; the other saw a 55-year-old Indian Singaporean woman subjected to racial slurs and kicked in the chest for not wearing her mask above her nose while brisk walking in Choa Chu Kang.

Mr Tan said these incidents were symptomatic of how Covid-19 has exacerbated feelings of distrust and insecurity over jobs and health.

He outlined three ways Singapore deters hate crimes and speech.

First, through laws that bring to justice anyone who threatens to undermine racial and religious harmony in the country.

Under the Penal Code, for example, promoting enmity between groups or committing prejudicial acts could lead to a jail term of up to three years or a fine, or both.

Second, there is public discourse to promote mutual understanding and respect.

Mr Tan pointed to several moves taken on this front, such as the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth's 2017 Bridge (Broadening Religious and Racial Interaction through Dialogue and General Education) initiative, the ministry's Mission: Unite hackathon last November, and the Regardless of Race dialogue series that OnePeople.sg organised, starting in 2019.

"These are driven by community partners who provide safe spaces and opportunities for dialogue and mutual learning," he said.

"Over the years, we've seen how these programmes bring different communities together to candidly and respectfully discuss sensitive issues."

Third, there are efforts to grow the common space in which Singaporeans can interact meaningfully, said Mr Tan. He cited events by the People's Association, Inter-Racial and Religious Confidence Circles and arts, heritage and sports organisations that bring people of diverse backgrounds together.

Also part of the picture is the Singapore Together movement, started in 2019, to get Singaporeans involved in policymaking, with about 20 Alliances for Action formed under its umbrella.

These are cross-sector collaborations to tackle complex issues.

Mr Tan described such community and social moves as even more important than the rule of law.

He said: "While Covid-19 has taught us to social-distance, we must make sure that we do not socially distance from our different races and our different religions, but bring people closer together against the forces that threaten to pull us apart."