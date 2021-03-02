SAF to review fitness classification

More national service (NS) enlistees will soon be able to take on operational roles in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regardless of medical condition, as the organisation reviews how it classifies fitness for different vocations.

The move comes as the SAF introduces new vocations and redesigns existing ones in response to a changing threat environment, such as having cyber specialists to protect key digital networks and systems, Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How said during the debate on the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) budget yesterday.

"We are redesigning our medical classification system (MCS) and the physical employment standard (PES) system to shift away from the binary classification of combat fit versus non-combat fit deployment," he said.

"Medical exclusions that used to limit deployments may no longer be relevant in today's operational context or with the latest technology."

The current MCS sees full-time national servicemen (NSFs) classified as either combat fit or non-combat fit, while the PES system categorises NSFs by suitability for combat vocations, ranging from PES A and B1 for combat vocations to PES F, where they are deemed medically unfit for any service.

The SAF is looking at using functional assessments to determine NSFs' deployability in specific vocations, said Mr Heng. This will look at the physical demands needed for daily operations, to better match a serviceman's abilities to a role's demands.

Functional assessments will guide the SAF's selection of transport operators and, if successful, the trial will be extended to other vocations like tank operators. "The key idea is to deploy every soldier in a meaningful operational role, without compromising safety or operational effectiveness," said Mr Heng.

This change is among the items on the agenda for the NS Review Committee, which include expanded opportunities for NSmen with relevant civilian expertise, a streamlined health screening programme, and a work-study diploma for NSFs in certain vocations. The committee, which was set up last year, is also looking at ways to make NS fitness activities more convenient and flexible.

Mr Heng added that an audit by the Inspector-General's Office found notable progress in the strengthening of the SAF's safety culture, with the organisation responding positively to safety measures.

"There has been a sustained uptrend in open reports received in the past two years, where servicemen, regardless of rank, report near-misses and safety hazards," he said. "Our units have also made significant adjustments to their training schedule to commit time for safety, including conducting daily safety briefs and catering dedicated training time to obtain feedback from soldiers on safety."

Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad said Mindef will engage more with Singaporeans to play a greater role in Total Defence as the country emerges from Covid-19. Last year, Mindef launched two engagement series - Strengthening Commitment To Defence and Total Defence For A Future Singapore - in conjunction with the Singapore Together Emerging Stronger Conversations.

"Participants shared with me that Covid-19 had reinforced the importance of NS and Total Defence in preparing Singapore for crises," said Mr Zaqy, who added that more sessions will be held this year.

On MPs' suggestions to add new Total Defence pillars, such as biological or climate defence, he said the current concept and pillars are already relevant.