SAF to conduct military exercise at The Star Vista on Feb 7

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will conduct a military training exercise at The Star Vista in Buona Vista from next Monday night (Feb 7) to early Tuesday (Feb 8) morning.

It will involve ground and aerial elements, including low-flying aircraft, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a press release on Thursday (Feb 3).

The exercise will be held from from 9pm on Monday to 5am on Tuesday.

The ministry advised the public "to keep clear of the area, and not to be alarmed".

Aerial activities such as kite-flying, hoisting of captive balloons and flying unmanned aircraft such as drones will not be allowed within a temporary restricted area from 9pm on Monday to 1am on Tuesday.

The temporary restricted area includes Ghim Moh Edge, Ghim Moh Valley, Dover Ville estate and the open field next to Buona Vista MRT station.