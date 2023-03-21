S’pore consumer watchdog, regulator have not received complaints of greenwashing

SINGAPORE – No specific complaints of greenwashing have been received by the Consumers Association of Singapore and the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS), said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan.

But the Government will continue to monitor developments on greenwashing – the act of making false claims about the environmental benefits of products or services – and develop further measures against the practice if necessary, he said on Tuesday, replying to questions raised by Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC).

Mr Tan said the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act (CPFTA) protects consumers against false or misleading claims, including those related to greenwashing.

There are also existing guidelines under the Singapore Code of Advertising Practice, developed by the Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore, to ensure advertisers clearly explain, adequately substantiate and qualify any environmental claim where necessary, he added.

Environmental activists and some consumer associations have frequently raised the issue of greenwashing by companies around the world.

A Singapore-based non-profit organisation twice became the subject of separate investigative stories by international news outlets in recent years. Independent global campaigning network Greenpeace called the organisation “an industry scam designed to allow for endless plastic production”. The non-profit denied those allegations.

Activists have pointed out Singapore laws and regulations for failing to explicitly say what constitutes greenwashing, leaving the burden of proof on consumers.

But in the realm of finance, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has established a Green Finance Industry Taskforce to propose taxonomy for Singapore-based financial institutions – identifying activities that can be considered green or transitioning towards green.

The Singapore Exchange Regulation announced climate disclosure rules in December 2021, under which all Singapore-listed companies must provide disclosures on a “comply or explain” basis in their sustainability reports.

Mr Perera also asked whether the Government is looking at the latest regulations and standards being set or developed elsewhere to curb greenwashing.

Mr Tan agreed that greenwashing has received growing interest among environmental and consumer protection authorities in many overseas jurisdictions, some of which have legislated new laws on the issue of environmental claims.

“While the current scope of the CPFTA is sufficiently broad to address greenwashing claims by a supplier in a business-to-consumer transaction, the CCCS is studying developments on greenwashing in other jurisdictions to assess if any specific guidance or regulations would be useful in the Singapore context,” he said.