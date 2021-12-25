S. Korean defence minister concludes introductory visit to S'pore

South Korea's Minister of National Defence Suh Wook this week made a two-day introductory visit to Singapore, during which he called on Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

At the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Bukit Gombak on Thursday morning, they reaffirmed the importance of maintaining strong defence relations between both nations, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation.

Such cooperation includes chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives defence, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, said Mindef.

At the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in the afternoon, Mr Suh delivered a lecture on South Korea's role in regional peace and prosperity.

Speaking in Korean, he said South Korea will work with like-minded partners, including Asean and its member states, amid the intensification of United States-China strategic competition.

He said such competition will inevitably have a negative influence on the security environment on the Korean peninsula.

But space may be created for US-China cooperation if both Koreas are focused on working towards a peaceful resolution on the peninsula, he added, citing agreements struck with North Korea to pursue denuclearisation and pilot test withdrawals of guard posts in the demilitarised zone separating the two sides.

Mr Suh on Thursday also visited the Republic of Singapore Navy's Information Fusion Centre (IFC) at Changi Naval Base, where he was briefed on how the centre facilitates information sharing and collaboration to improve maritime security.

The South Korean navy has attached an international liaison officer with the IFC since 2019.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Dr Ng said that during their meeting and over lunch, the two ministers discussed the main security challenges facing Asia.

He said: "As two nations that are heavily dependent on global trade, our common interests are aligned on the importance of an open system based on international law, transparency and peaceful resolution of disputes to maintain regional stability."