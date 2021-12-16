RSAF unveils new copter replacing Super Puma

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) yesterday showcased the new capabilities of its latest H225M medium-lift helicopter, which can carry heavier loads, fly farther and last longer than the Super Puma workhorses it will replace.

Its increased stability and manoeuvrability also allow it to undertake more demanding missions, ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, to medical evacuation and search and rescue operations.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How took a ride in the H225M at Sembawang Air Base yesterday, noting its ability in meeting future demands on helicopter capabilities.

"(Singapore's) Super Puma fleet has served us very well... We always get the right thing and then we use it to the best effect for as long as we can," said Mr Heng, adding that assets have aged and threat scenarios have evolved over time.

The first three RSAF H225Ms, built by Airbus, have been accepted by the RSAF. Subsequent deliveries will happen in phases.

The first orders were placed in November 2016.

The AS332M Super Pumas, which will be progressively replaced, have served the RSAF since 1985, flying missions such as Operation Flying Eagle, which offered disaster relief for parts of Indonesia and Thailand hit hard by the 2004 tsunami.

Speaking to the media, Lieutenant-Colonel Oh Chun Keong, commander of the Tactical Air Support Group at the RSAF's Participation Command, said the H225M is capable of the set of missions currently undertaken by the Super Pumas, yet provides better lift capability.

The H225M can carry more than 20 personnel, 11 stretchers with medical support, or up to 4,750kg of cargo slung underneath it.

It has a range of over 400 nautical miles, about 20 per cent more than the Super Pumas.

LTC Oh, 43, also said less manpower is needed to support the new helicopters, and their delivery is ongoing.

Captain Darryl Chong, 26, is among the pioneer batch of pilots and crew members who began training with the new helicopter almost two years ago.

Capt Chong, who flew the Super Puma previously, said: "Compared with the Super Puma, even though (the H225M) is more manoeuvrable, it is also more stable for us.

"What the Super Pumas have, the H225M has, but better versions of it."

Handling operations in the cabin behind the cockpit are aircrew specialists like Third Warrant Officer Dinesh Kumar Suppiah.

The 41-year-old praised the H225M's hoist system, used to hoist casualties and other objects via a cable.

"One of the key features of this aircraft is a dual electrical hoist system, while the Super Puma had a single hoist," he said.

Meanwhile, some of the older Chinook heavy-lift helicopters in Singapore's fleet are being replaced by the new CH-47F variant.

Mr Heng also visited the RSAF's Participation Command at both the airbase and Chong Pang Camp.

During his visit, he witnessed a search-and-rescue demonstration by the RSAF's Rescue 10 team, involving one of the Super Pumas hoisting a simulated casualty.