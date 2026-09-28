RSAF moves operations to new runway in Changi Air Base East

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SINGAPORE – The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is shifting its operations in Changi Air Base East to a new runway, allowing for its move away from Paya Lebar Air Base.

In a social media post on Sept 28, the RSAF said the new runway saw its inaugural take-off earlier that day.

A Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) spokesperson told The Straits Times on the same day that the RSAF will be shifting its operations from Runway 02R/20L to Runway 03/21, “in line with the plans for Paya Lebar Air Base’s relocation from 2030 and beyond”.

Announced in 2013, the relocation will open the way for new homes, offices, factories and parks to be built there.

MINDEF had previously said that the relocation from Paya Lebar Air Base would occur only after the Changi Air Base East and Tengah Air Base have been expanded to house the existing assets at Paya Lebar Air Base.

The works at Changi Air Base East would also have to be aligned with other development works, including the building of additional runways for Changi Airport, MINDEF also said then.

Not for civil use

According to an aeronautical information publication supplement published by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) in July, the new runway has been operational since Sept 17.

RSAF is listed as its operator, and it is not available for civil use unless with prior coordination.

The new 3,660m-long and 60m-wide runway has hookwire cables, which are used to catch the tailhooks of aircraft during emergency stops, and arrestor barriers, which are used to stop aircraft safely in such situations.

According to aviation websites, these items, known as arresting equipment, are used to recover damaged or degraded fast jets.

The runway is also fitted with TACAN – or Tactical Air Navigation – system for homing purposes, which provides aircraft with bearing and distance information relative to ground-based stations.

Features like the hookwire cables mean fighter jets are likely to be deployed from the new runway, said Chen Chuanren, Asia-Pacific editor at defence, aviation and aerospace publication Aviation Week Network.

The RSAF’s A330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) could also be deployed there, given the length of the runway, he also noted.

Changi Airport to use third runway from 2027

Following RSAF’s move to the new runway, the older runway at Changi Air Base East will be closed for all aircraft operations from Oct 1, 2026, to April 14, 2027, according to another aeronautical information publication supplement published on Aug 20.

The older runway, previously used only for military flights, has been extended from 2.75km to 4km to handle larger passenger aircraft, and has been converted for joint military-civilian use.

It will be part of a three-runway system for Changi Airport and the new Changi East development, which includes the future Terminal 5. It has been reported that CAAS will prepare for the three-runway system to start operations in 2027.

In April, Changi Airport Group announced that Changi Airport will operate the third runway as well as its second runway during the northern summer 2027 season, which starts from the end of March 2027.

Chen told ST that the new runway will be beneficial to the RSAF with its previous runway in Changi Air Base East being converted for commercial use.

“Having their own runway will give the RSAF the flexibility to deploy their aircraft as and when they require to, without interfering with the civil runway’s operation.”