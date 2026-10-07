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Rope in online sellers to help curb problem of unsafe mobility devices, say MPs in Parliament

Several MPs who spoke during the debate on the Land Transport and Related Matters Bill called for stronger safeguards against unsafe batteries.

SINGAPORE - Online retailers need to play a bigger part in keeping unsafe active mobility devices (AMD) and non-compliant batteries off their platforms, said MPs in Parliament on Oct 7.

And while it is a good move to tighten the law in efforts to crackdown on such devices, MPs added that there are questions about how the authorities will weed out devices and batteries sold online.

Tin Pei Ling (Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC) asked how the Land Transport Authority planned to find non-compliant listings in online marketplaces that advertise personal mobility devices and batteries.

“Will it rely on active monitoring, public reports or marketplace cooperation?” asked Tin, who chairs the Government Parliamentary Committee for transport.

And although the changes tackle the supply side of non-compliance in the sector, could the authorities do more to focus on policies that work on the demand side of such devices, she asked.

For instance, the warning and specification on these devices can be made simple enough such that casual sellers and ordinary buyers can comply with legal requirements governing these devices, she said.

“And will there be a clear, accessible list of approved models and compatible batteries, for example through a QR code or a searchable online register, so that the buyer does not have to try making sense of technical specifications?” she added.

Tin was among a number of MPs who spoke about fires – sometimes fatal – that broke out in the homes of residents. Many of the fires were caused by personal mobility devices charged with incompatible batteries.

Several MPs who spoke during the debate on the Land Transport and Related Matters Bill called for stronger safeguards against unsafe batteries, including getting major e-commerce sites to do more to stop these products from reaching consumers.

Alex Yeo (Potong Pasir) said an AMD-linked fire in his constituency in 2025 injured a resident and damaged their home. He added that there were 187 fires involving AMDs in HDB estates between 2020 and 2024, about half of which occurred while the devices were being charged.

Yeo suggested giving LTA powers to direct marketplaces to disable access to the offending listings if sellers could not be reached, refused to comply or repeatedly relisted the product.

MPs also sought clearer guidance for consumers on how to determine if batteries were compatible with their devices.

Hazlina Abdul Halim (East Coast GRC) proposed a standardised battery compatibility label, similar to an energy-efficiency label showing which device models the battery is compatible with.

Ng Shi Xuan (Sembawang GRC) raised concerns that the new rules could reduce consumer choice and raise prices if independent battery makers were shut out of the market.

Ng, who owns a battery company, asked if third-party manufacturers would be able to show that their batteries met the same safety standards as those made by original equipment manufacturers.

MPs also raised concerns about illegal point-to-point transport services and the safety and accountability of autonomous vehicles (AVs).

On illegal point-to-point transport services, MPs backed tougher enforcement but said sufficient legal alternatives should also be available.

For example, Hamid Razak (West Coast-Jurong West GRC) said the authorities should ensure that legitimate cross-border services remain available and affordable as enforcement is tightened.

“Otherwise, we may be suppressing an illegal market without actually addressing the demand that created it in the first place,” he said.

He asked the authorities to monitor waiting times, fares and the availability of cross-border transport services.

MPs also sought greater assurances about the safety of AVs amid an expansion of self-driving car trials in Singapore.

Cassandra Lee (West Coast-Jurong West GRC) suggested that victims of AV accidents be compensated first, while liability between operators, technology providers and insurers is decided later.

Hazlina called for clear operating conditions for AVs on public paths, including when they should stop or give way, what should happen if connectivity is lost and how quickly a human can intervene.

Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang SMC) said liability could be spread across software developers, sensor vendors, mapping providers, fleet operators and maintenance contractors when an autonomous system fails.

“A sandbox should be a place to learn, not a place in which responsibility disappears,” he said. “When autonomy comes, accountability must stay.”

Wrapping up the debate, Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng said the key responsibility for complying with the new rules on online sales of AMDs and their batteries will remain with sellers.

Online marketplaces will not have to pre-screen listings, and the Bill does not give LTA the power to order platforms to take down offending listings, he added.

However, LTA will instead continue working with platforms to remove non-compliant listings and can require them to provide information about sellers, he said.

Foreign-based sellers without a Singapore connection are often beyond the reach of local laws, with existing import controls still the main safeguard against non-compliant devices.

As for batteries, Baey said third-party batteries for active mobility devices can still be found compatible if tested with the right device model, and they meet safety standards.

There were 49 active mobility device fires in 2025, he said. In many cases, a battery that was safe on its own was not necessarily safe when paired with a particular device.

LTA already publishes an online list of compatible batteries for approved e-bike models and will publish similar lists for approved e-scooters and mobility scooters before the new rules kick in.

Baey also addressed concerns about deregistered vehicles, which Tin said were difficult to track once they were taken off the register.

In her speech earlier in the debate, Tin said the in-vehicle unit of a deregistered vehicle would have been removed, and asked how the authorities could tell if such a vehicle was still being driven.

Baey said LTA plans to leverage ERP 2.0 to improve detection. Its satellite-based technology can be used to locate deregistered vehicles, as long as the on-board unit has not been removed or tampered with.

Roadside surveillance cameras can continue to detect deregistered vehicles without an OBU.

Since 2024, about 14% of the cases investigated by LTA involving the use of deregistered vehicles involved vehicles that had already been handed over to dealers or exporters, he added. “Bad actors are using more sophisticated methods to acquire and use them,” he said.

On cross-border transport, Baey said average daily cross-border taxi trips have risen by about 20% since the Singapore-Malaysia cross-border taxi scheme was enhanced in May.

Singapore has fully utilised its quota of 300 taxis, while Malaysia has filled more than half of its quota, and the two sides are discussing further increasing the number of licensed taxis, he added.