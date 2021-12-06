Road to rehab, reintegration

When the first Jemaah Islamiah (JI) members were arrested and questioned in 2001, case officers realised detention would not suffice to tackle the radical ideology they had been indoctrinated in.

Two senior Islamic scholars were invited to meet them. Ustaz Ali Mohamed still remembers the shock he felt at how misguided their grasp of Islam was. They felt foreign teachers they had were better, "more honourable and braver", because they were willing to fight others for their faith, he recalled.

Ustaz Mohd Hasbi Hassan recalled how the group and "teachers" of its warped ideology had translated verses from the Quran according to their own understanding. "They are not educated in the religious field, and they speak according to their own beliefs," he said.

Those early meetings led the two clerics to propose the formation of what would be the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG), a voluntary group of Islamic teachers who would go on to also counsel radicalised persons and their families.

Former JI detainee Adam (not his real name) said the sessions helped him see that his past actions "weren't for goodness from God but instead his unhappiness".

The collaborative, consultative approach involving religious leaders, officers from the Internal Security Department (ISD) and community partners would play a critical role in the rehabilitation - and ongoing reintegration - of former JI members into mainstream society.

Out of 56 JI members issued with orders of detention since 2002, only four remain detained today: JI leader Ibrahim Maidin, Mohammad Aslam Yar Ali Khan, JI's Singapore operations chief Mas Selamat Kastari, and his son Masyhadi.

The RRG was formalised in 2003 and publicised two years later.

Its sessions with detainees also unearthed a wealth of information on the JI's misrepresentation of Islam, as well as how they recruited and indoctrinated members.

The ustaz felt it was important to ensure such dangerous and erroneous interpretations of Islam did not spread in the community.

Some detainees labelled them "government ustaz" or hypocrites.

"They were very abusive in the beginning; they would curse and swear at the religious teachers," said senior ISD operations officer Faisal (not his real name).

Some pushback and labelling came from the community too.

"That is not an obstacle," said Ustaz Ali. "Not only are we helping the Government, we would also like to help our religion because its terms and concepts are misused."

As for the four hardened JI members, they meet RRG counsellors regularly, despite their continued rejection of the clerics. One regularly threatens to harm ISD officers and the Government, saying Singapore would burn in hellfire. Another still believes in armed jihad, saying he would not hesitate to carry out a suicide attack. Ustaz Ali said work to engage them must go on, as there is hope that one day, they might come to their senses.

Religious counselling, together with the work of psychologists and weekly family visits, are key to rehabilitating terror detainees. Also key is the trust established with detainees, which owed a large part to what former JI members described as ISD case officers' fair, humane and respectful treatment of them.

Johan (not his real name) recounted being able to read in the library, exercise twice a day, see his wife and children every week, and have doctors check on him daily. On Hari Raya, special visits were arranged for family members to bond and spend time over snacks.

For former JI members like Helmi (not his real name), his eight years in detention helped him realise what mattered most: "I wanted to turn over a new leaf, so I could be a good father to my children and a dedicated husband to my wife."

Salleh (not his real name) said visits, letters and the knowledge that his family was not left to fend for itself gave him the strength to see through his detention. "ISD and Muslim groups helped out with expenses for household needs and children's education."

Key to this help is the Inter-Agency Aftercare Group (ACG), formed in early 2002 to help the wives and children of JI members in detention. In the ACG are community groups AMP, Mendaki, Taman Bacaan and some mosques.

The ACG's help proved crucial for spouses like Sarah (not her real name). "We had a large family and I had never held a job before," she said. An ISD aftercare officer was also assigned to her family. The ACG provided cash, vouchers, bursaries and tuition for the children, and training that helped secure her first job as a clerical worker.

The ISD said it is invested in helping detainees' children to reduce vulnerability to negative influences, and prevent the emergence of a potential "second generation".

"Thus far, most of the children of the JI members are either gainfully employed or engaged in studies, and remain resilient against radical influence," it added.

Abdullah (not his real name), the son of a former JI member, said he appreciated the assistance his family had from AMP and Mendaki, which gave him a loan to finance a diploma after national service.

Mendaki CEO Zuraidah Abdullah said the long-term objective is to have the families self-sufficient and self-reliant - and not burdened by the consequences of their fathers' or husbands' mistakes.

While most former detainees are reintegrated into society, officers maintain contact and offer support to ensure they don't lapse into old habits. Former detainees and their families are free to approach them for help as well, ISD said.

Employers have also stepped up. Mr John Tan (not his real name) has hired several former detainees and sent them for skills upgrading. He even matchmade one of them with a co-worker.

"We (should) always give them an opportunity to rebuild their life, put it back on track," he said.