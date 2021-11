A total of 687 requests were made by the Singapore Government to preserve records of 1,630 users on social media platforms owned by Facebook from January to June this year for criminal investigations - almost 10 times the number over the same period last year.

There were 72 such requests covering 117 accounts in the first half of last year and 288 requests involving 357 accounts in the second half, said the social media giant in a transparency report published last week.