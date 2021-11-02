Retirement, rehiring and ageism some key concerns raised by MPs

1. SHOULD THERE BE A PRESCRIBED RETIREMENT AGE?

Ms Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) said continuing to legislate a minimum retirement age has a signalling effect on society as to the value of workers above that age, especially if they still want to continue working.

She said: "If we are truly anti-ageist, we should leave retirement and re-employment ages to choices made by individuals.

"And as a safety net, we should enact an anti-discrimination law that prohibits employment decisions based on age."

Associate Professor Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) said: "With no clear retirement age, employers can no longer use the excuse that hiring a worker with a short runway before they're officially forced to retire would be an inferior business decision compared to hiring a younger worker with no such retirement constraint."

2. STAMP OUT AGEISM AT WORK

Several MPs said ageist attitudes can still persist in the workplace. Mr Henry Kwek (Kebun Baru) proposed that specific anti-ageism clauses be included in the upcoming anti-discrimination legislation. He also suggested exploring new employment models such as micro-jobs and job sharing for senior workers above age 60.

Labour MP Heng Chee How (Jalan Besar GRC) said last-mile implementation is important, such as more help as workers undergo retraining between jobs.

"We must not only extend the working ages by law or help make hiring cost-effective through wage subsidies. We must also tie our policies, resourcing, partnerships and implementation more tightly together."

3. RE-EMPLOYMENT ISSUES

Some MPs wanted to see how re-employment contracts can be made fair to older workers.

Ms Mariam Jaafar (Sembawang GRC) said: "Allowing businesses flexibility to make adjustments when offering re-employment contracts continues to be important. But it cannot be at the expense of long-serving employees." For instance, she said, a resident received fewer retrenchment benefits because the re-employment contract "reset the clock".

Labour MP Patrick Tay (Pioneer) raised concerns that more companies may not be re-employing existing older workers, given the uncertain outlook, with some resorting to making payouts under the Employment Assistance Payment scheme.

He suggested increasing the sum to deter firms from just letting go of mature workers. Employers should also give, in writing, reasons for changes to workers' re-employment contracts, or for letting them go.

He said: "This is to avoid a situation whereby companies unilaterally offer significant pay cuts or reduction of employment benefits... while expecting the same standards and deliverables."

4. AGE FOR CPF PAYOUTS

Some MPs wanted to confirm that with the raised retirement and re-employment ages, the eligible age for Central Provident Fund (CPF) payouts would not change. Others suggested that the CPF payout age be lowered, and wanted to clarify that those with certain conditions can make withdrawals earlier.

MPs Cheryl Chan (East Coast GRC), Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) and Ng Ling Ling (Ang Mo Kio GRC) commented on a section that said withdrawals can be made by members suffering from significant conditions, and asked what those are.

Associate Professor Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) said the Workers' Party had called for the CPF payout age to be lowered to 60, so those nearing retirement can make other choices such as taking on a new part-time job while having an income supplement.

Sue-Ann Tan