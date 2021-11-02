Retirement and re-employment ages to be raised to 65 and 70

The retirement and re-employment ages for Singapore workers will be progressively raised to 65 and 70 respectively under the law, to support older Singaporeans who wish to continue working to do so.

Speaking at the start of the debate on changes to the Retirement and Re-Employment Act and the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Act, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng told Parliament yesterday these changes will also better prepare Singaporeans for retirement.

The process will start on July 1 next year, when the retirement age will be raised to 63 and the re-employment age to 68, he added.

These changes are in line with recommendations made by the Tripartite Workgroup on Older Workers in 2019. The work group recommended that the retirement age be raised to 65 and the re-employment age to 70 by 2030, in stages.

The timing of the subsequent shifts will be subject to agreement among the government, labour union and employers' federation.

Dr Tan noted that by last year, about a quarter of the resident labour force was aged 55 and above, up from 16.5 per cent a decade ago.

"Employers cannot terminate an employee on grounds of age before the statutory retirement age. Workers have the assurance of continued employment up till the statutory re-employment age if they are able and wish to do so," he said. "At the same time, businesses have sufficient flexibility to adjust re-employment terms, enabling them to continue providing employment opportunities to our senior workers while remaining competitive."

Firms can raise the retirement and re-employment ages ahead of the timeline. The public sector has taken the lead from July 1 this year, Dr Tan added.

Another recommendation of the work group was to raise the CPF contribution rates for workers aged above 55 to 70 over the next decade, to boost retirement adequacy for seniors. From Jan 1 next year, the first increase in senior workers' CPF contribution rate will take effect. Employees aged above 55 to 70 will see an increase in total CPF contribution rates of up to 2 percentage points.

This increase was deferred by a year "as a nimble move to help employers manage costs amid the Covid-19 pandemic", Dr Tan said.

There are no changes to CPF withdrawal ages. At 55, people can still withdraw at least $5,000, and they can still start CPF payouts from 65.

To help employers, a $1.5 billion Senior Worker Support Package was introduced last year to help offset senior workers' wages and additional employer CPF contributions.

The work group also recommended employers make changes to their policies and processes to support older workers, Dr Tan said.

"To encourage more age-friendly workplaces, employers should also embark on job redesign, as well as provide more part-time re-employment opportunities," he added.

While raising the retirement and re-employment ages gives older workers flexibility to work longer, "those who do not wish to continue working need not do so, and can enjoy their retirement", he noted.

Debate on the changes resumes today.