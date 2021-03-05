Resale curbs and longer occupation period among ideas for prime BTO flats

Limiting the pool of resale buyers or imposing a longer minimum occupation period beyond the five years now are some of the ideas being looked at for future public housing projects in prime locations, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee.

Another suggestion being considered for a new housing model is to implement restrictions on home owners when renting out such flats.

This is to ensure that public housing remains inclusive for all Singaporeans, he said in Parliament.

The study comes amid plans to build future Housing Board flats in prime locations such as the city centre and the Greater Southern Waterfront.

Mr Lee has said before that Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in prime locations may be further subsidised so that they remain affordable, but they may also face some restrictions on resale conditions.

He told the House yesterday that even as the ideas are being studied, they do come with a set of complex problems.

"For instance, they (the restrictions and conditions set) may exacerbate the burden on home owners who run into unforeseen circumstances or financial difficulties," said Mr Lee.

"So, it is a balancing act, and we are studying the possibilities carefully."

He noted that if left solely to the private market, prime areas would likely be used for "exclusive, high-end housing developments that only the rich can afford, given their attractive locations", he said.

Mr Lee cited New York City and Hong Kong as two examples where housing is much more expensive in certain choice neighbourhoods compared with others, and where the average family either pays high rents to live in prime locations or move further out of the city.

"There are very powerful social and economic forces at work that drive stratification and gentrification of such cities that can divide communities. But we are determined to resist them so that our society does not become fragmented over time," he said.

He was responding to Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin (Ang Mo Kio GRC), who asked for an update on public housing plans in prime locations.

For upcoming public housing estates in prime locations, Mr Lee reiterated that a diverse range of flat types will be built where possible.

This would include rental housing so that lower-income households can also benefit.

The new housing model will come with additional subsidies, on top of the existing subsidies for BTO flats, said Mr Lee.

But he acknowledged that the additional subsidies may also raise some issues, such as more capital gains for owners when they sell their flats on the open market.

"We may need a way to recover some of the extra subsidies provided for flats in prime locations... In short, as a social policy, we have to act against the instinct of the market," he said.

Mr Lee also assured the House that the HDB keeps a close eye on housing demand and calibrates flat supply accordingly, in response to Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai, who had expressed concerns about possible shortages in housing supply.

Demographic and socio-economic trends, prevailing market conditions and the supply of resale flats on the market are taken into account when planning for new flat supply, added Mr Lee.

But he noted that the Government's approach to public housing goes beyond matching supply to demand, and putting a roof over Singaporeans' heads.

"Public housing is also an integral part of the social fabric that keeps our nation together… When we live next to diverse neighbours along the same corridor or in the same HDB estate, we share common experiences and we grow a sense of community," he said.

Michelle Ng