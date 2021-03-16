Report will be split into two

From next year, the Town Council Management Report (TCMR) will be split into two, with one covering only corporate governance.

The other report will cover the operational indicators: estate cleanliness, estate maintenance, lift performance, and service and conservancy charges arrears management.

Announcing the new format yesterday, the Ministry of National Development (MND) said the report on the operational indicators will be published yearly in May or June, when the information is collected and available.

The corporate governance report will be published in November or December, as the town councils' audited financial statements, required for the assessment, are submitted to MND only by the end of September.

The ministry told The Straits Times that the splitting up of the report will not impact how town councils are assessed, but allows for more focused and timely reporting on the different aspects of their work.

MND also said it will not be publishing the TCMR for financial year 2020, as it has suspended the assessment of town councils for the period of April last year to this month.

"This is in view of the disruption faced by the town councils during the circuit breaker period as well as the changes to the town councils following General Election 2020 in July last year. The suspension also allows for clear accountability of the results when the TCMR assessment resumes from financial year 2021 (which starts next month)," it added.

However, town councils will still have to submit a self-declared corporate governance checklist, as well as their audited financial statements, for FY2020. The checklists will be published on MND's website.

MND said it will also continue to monitor town councils' performance in the other areas, and with estate inspections on randomly selected blocks. The findings will be sent to the town councils for follow-up.

Tham Yuen-C