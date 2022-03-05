Religious groups say they will work with Govt on way forward

Several religious groups yesterday welcomed remarks by Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam on a law that criminalises sex between men, saying they will work with the Government as it considers the best way forward on Section 377A of the Penal Code.

The statements from the National Council of Churches of Singapore (NCCS), Alliance of Pentecostal & Charismatic Churches in Singapore (APCCS), Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore, Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and Sikh Advisory Board come a day after Mr Shanmugam said the unique compromise of retaining the law but not enforcing it proactively has helped to maintain the balance between various interests in society.

He was commenting on the issue in Parliament after an MP asked him about a recent Court of Appeal ruling that said Section 377A will stay on the books, but cannot be used to prosecute men for having gay sex.

Mr Shanmugam had said that issues surrounding Section 377A are deeply divisive, and that is why Singapore has taken a "live and let live approach".

He added that public policies, along with legislation, will need to evolve to keep abreast of changes in views in society.

"If and when we decide to move, we will do so in a way that continues to balance these different viewpoints, and avoids causing a sudden, destabilising change in social norms and public expectations," he said.

The NCCS noted that Mr Shanmugam had said the Government's stand on the issue remains unchanged from 2007, when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong stated in Parliament that Singapore will uphold "a stable society with traditional heterosexual family values, but with space for homosexuals to live their lives and to contribute to society".

It added that the approach has "worked so far in preventing a deeper wedge from being driven within our society".

Matters relating to sexuality are highly contentious and can be deeply divisive for society if not handled properly, the council said, adding that whether to repeal Section 377A is something to be decided by Parliament rather than the judiciary.

The APCCS noted that under the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act, those from the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT+) community are designated as a protected class.

The alliance said it hoped this would "go a good way towards addressing the concerns and pains around unjust discrimination".