Reform Party chairman arrested for alleged CBT, forgery

Mr Charles Yeo, chairman of the opposition Reform Party, was arrested last Wednesday for alleged involvement in criminal breach of trust and forgery, said the police on Saturday.

In a statement, the police said they "categorically reject" claims made by Mr Yeo that investigations against him were "politically motivated".

"Neither are the allegations 'trumped up' for political reasons," they said.

Last week, Mr Yeo claimed on his social media accounts that he had spent 15 hours in lock-up on "trumped up and false" charges. He also accused the police of acting unprofessionally and said it was unusual that his phone and SIM card had been taken.

The police on Saturday confirmed that investigations were ongoing against Whitefield Law Corporation, where Mr Yeo works as a criminal defence lawyer.

In a statement on Facebook later, the Reform Party said Mr Yeo has offered to step aside as chairman until the matter is resolved, and the party's central executive committee (CEC) has accepted his offer.

"The CEC has appointed Ms Yasmine Valentina as Acting Chair for now," it added.

Aside from Mr Yeo, another person - not identified by the police - was arrested last Wednesday after police reports were made against the law firm.

"The police had received at least four police reports involving four different clients of Whitefield Law Corporation, alleging forgery and/or criminal breach of trust," the police said. "For the purpose of the investigations, Mr Charles Yeo's mobile telephone and SIM card were seized for forensic examination. The seizure was done in accordance with powers given to the police under the Criminal Procedure Code."

The police added that its officers have taken and will continue to take measures in accordance with the law to carry out investigations into the alleged criminal offences.

Mr Yeo was part of a Reform Party team that contested Ang Mo Kio GRC at the 2020 General Election, garnering 28.09 per cent of the votes as it lost to a People's Action Party slate led by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

He said in a Facebook post on Thursday that a bail of $35,000 had been set for his release.