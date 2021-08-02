As the head of the social development policy department at the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), Mr Mohamad Zulfadhli Mohd Gazali, 40, often goes out of his way to help those who apply for financial aid.

His main job is to develop, review and implement social welfare policies for the disbursement of zakat, or alms, but he makes it a point to talk to those who apply for aid to better understand their needs, and also makes sure that they get their monies on time.

So it is no surprise that he would go the extra mile when his colleague Asri Sunawan, better known as Riz Sunawan, 42, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

When Mr Zulfadhli found out three years ago that Mr Asri, a former news presenter, had the motor neurone disease that causes loss of muscle control, he quickly got a few colleagues together to record video messages to cheer Mr Asri up.

He also took it upon himself to drive Mr Asri to work and take him home daily, and also accompany him to physiotherapy appointments and on outings to the beach.

"Luckily, I am very big, so carrying him around was not an issue for me," said Mr Zulfadhli.

In the past year, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he has worked with Mr Asri and other team members to administer and disburse a total of $2.22 million under the Covid-19 Muis Support Fund, helping to ease the financial burden of 5,500 households.

Last Friday, Mr Zulfadhli was given the Exemplary Service Excellence Award.

Another pair of recipients recognised for going out of their way to help others were Mr Tee Meng Kem, 50, and his wife Irene Goh Bee Yok, 51.

The Star Partner Award winners are not public servants but have been working as patient advocates of the SingHealth Patient Advocacy network and as parent volunteers with the KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) Diabetes Team to help parents whose children are diagnosed with diabetes.

When they found out in 2006 that their daughter Yu Tong has Type 1 diabetes, they took the diagnosis very hard. Said Ms Goh: "I blamed myself. I felt I must have not done enough during pregnancy and so she has this sickness."

It was only after they attended a camp at KKH and met other parents who had gone through the same experience that the couple came to terms with the diagnosis.

Mr Tee, a supplier quality manager in the automotive industry, said: "We really benefited from other parents sharing their experience with us."

Since then, the couple have gone back to the camp year after year to volunteer, in the hope of helping other parents like themselves. Last year, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, they helped organise a virtual camp.

They have also set up a WhatsApp chat group to provide support for parents, as well as produced an information packet that parents can use to inform schools of their children's condition, and given talks in schools.

The couple said their daughter's courage motivates them to keep volunteering. Yu Tong, who is 18 and mostly manages her condition herself, has never cried when taking her insulin injections.

"The mummy was the one who kept crying," said Ms Goh. "Her bravery helps me stay strong."