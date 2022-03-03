Raising of GST a difficult decision, but needs are urgent: Wong

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong's response to Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh on why the Government is raising the GST now, amid the pandemic and concerns over inflation:

"It was a very difficult decision, recognising, on the one hand, the concerns that Singaporeans have about higher prices, but on the other hand, the urgent and very pressing revenue needs we have to address... I decided eventually to delay the GST and to stagger the increase over two years.

I suppose Mr Singh's point is even that is not enough, and I can understand that some people might feel and be concerned that even that delay and that staggering is not sufficient to address concerns...

If indeed inflation turns out to be more persistent and higher than expected, we have monetary policy to deal with inflation, we are able to take a series of actions to better secure our energy supplies, and we can help households and businesses directly. We have the resources to do so. If the need arises, we will not hesitate to take all of these actions.

We have already done a lot... Household Support Package this year, plus Assurance Package and the GST Vouchers, both of which have been enhanced... A lot of help which will for most households delay the impact of the GST increase by five years or more."

Mr Wong's reply to PSP Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai, who had repeated his assertion that a 3 to 4 per cent increase in personal income tax on the top 10 per cent of earners would yield $3 billion in revenue despite being told that the sums do not add up:

"If you are unable to accept facts which I have put out and you say that that's wrong, I don't know how to debate any further, because then what are we debating about? You're unable even to accept an authoritative fact from the Minister for Finance, and you say it's wrong. So what's the point of continuing the debate on facts and data if you do not accept the figures which I've put out on the personal income tax?"

WP MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC):

"The question is whether the minister believes that the modest increase in wealth taxation that is set forth in our proposal... our estimate is $1.2 billion, whether he thinks that this modest increase in wealth taxation will... make Singapore so unattractive that high net worth individuals would relocate and be footloose?"

Mr Wong's response to Associate Professor Lim

"In theory, you could design a scheme like that, but in practice, it will be much more complicated. It's not just about the fears of people leaving, but the fact that there are so many ways for high net worth individuals to circumvent whatever taxation rules you have in place, and to plan away the burden of the wealth tax on themselves.

The ones who do are usually the ones with better means. This is why even in Switzerland, for example, if you look at the net wealth tax they have there, the burden of tax falls on a much broader base of the population... Many middle-income people pay for that net wealth tax...

And that's why we have to study this very carefully, we have to think through and look at the experiences of other jurisdictions... So we will not rule it out but at this stage, we do not have something that we are confident can be effectively implemented, suited to Singapore's circumstances."

WP MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC):

"If those with fewer means really get back more than what they pay, by the minister's logic, how would they feel that they are contributing?

WP is not against the lower-income getting back more if this is indeed the case, but can the minister clarify whether or not the GST hike will make the lower-and middle-income pay more in net taxes over a 20-or 30-year period?"

Mr Wong's response to Mr Giam:

" The Workers' Party and the PSP know that (the GST hike) is something not very popular on the ground, and therefore they are objecting to it... With GST, it's a broad-based consumption tax which impacts everyone and everyone feels it, so that way they can contribute and chip in to the system. But what we have done is to do it in a fair way by offsetting the impact. And because the GST Vouchers are permanent... that is something we can do not just today, not just five years but on a continuing basis."

Mr Wong's response to WP MP Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC), on reviewing rules on the Net Investment Returns Contribution (NIRC), and the optimal level of reserves:

"When is the next reasonable interval when we might review our reserves rules? Is there an optimal level of reserves? It's very hard to answer these questions because I don't have a crystal ball. Who knows what will happen to the world in the next 30 years or more...

What would trigger us to change? It would have to be something really very disruptive, not just one-off, but on a permanent basis and we'll have to study the options very, very carefully at that point in time, because there are deep implications if we were to change anything on the reserves rules, deep implications for intergenerational equity...

Why are your proposals anything but a GST increase? Even reserves can be touched, but not GST increase... It makes me wonder why Workers' Party... cites that the GST increase will hurt the poor. It doesn't, I've explained it. And on that basis, they say they cannot support the Budget.

But really? You don't want to support all the things we have in this Budget to uplift the wages of lower income workers - Workfare, progressive wages, help vulnerable families? You are rejecting all of that?

I find it hard to understand, frankly, the misguided view that GST hurts the poor, which it doesn't. And I can only therefore ask whether you are taking things too lightly, or whether you are raising this in opposition because of other reasons, political reasons, or other things, as opposed to seriously looking at the facts and doing what's right for Singapore."