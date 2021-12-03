Raeesah told WP leaders she lied a week after she spoke in Aug

Just about a week after she spoke in Parliament about a sexual assault case on Aug 3, former MP Raeesah Khan confessed to Workers' Party (WP) leaders that she had not told the truth. Yet, it was not until Nov 1 that she publicly admitted that she had lied.

Explaining this lag, party chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh said Ms Khan had been given time to deal with the matter as she had then informed WP leaders that she herself was a sexual assault victim and had not told her family about it.

A case of shingles prevented Ms Khan from attending Parliament in September, but the MP was told she would have to come clean before the House.

In October, however, Ms Khan lied about the matter to the House once again. She then agreed with the party she had to set the record straight and finally revealed to the House on Nov 1 that she had lied.

Mr Singh shared details about Ms Khan's actions at a media conference held at the WP headquarters yesterday.

Ms Khan, a former MP for Sengkang GRC, had made misleading statements in Parliament about a sexual assault case that she alleged was mishandled by the police. She resigned from the party and as an MP on Tuesday.

WP chairman Sylvia Lim said there will not be a by-election in Sengkang GRC as the constituency's three remaining MPs will continue to serve for the remainder of the term.

The party will review its candidate-selection and vetting processes following the resignation of Ms Khan, said Mr Singh.

He added that he was prepared to support the work of the parliamentary Committee of Privileges that is looking into her case.