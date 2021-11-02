Raeesah should not have shared untruths: Pritam

Ms Raeesah Khan (Sengkang GRC) should not have shared in Parliament an account that contained untruths, Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh said yesterday.
In a statement, the WP secretary-general noted that the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act gives an MP significant freedom of speech, to the extent that what is said in Parliament cannot be impeached or questioned outside Parliament.
"However, this freedom of speech does not extend to communicating untruthful accounts, even if an MP's motives are not malicious," Mr Singh said.
"(Ms Raeesah) shared with me that she wanted to set the record straight in Parliament. This was the correct thing to do."
Ms Raeesah admitted yesterday that she had lied about details of a sexual assault case that she had alleged was mishandled by the police. She did not accompany the rape victim to a police station, as she had recounted in the House on Aug 3 during a speech.
Instead, she said the victim had shared the account in a support group for women, which Ms Raeesah herself had attended in her capacity as a survivor of sexual assault, and that she did not have the victim's consent to share her story in Parliament.
The Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) yesterday said Ms Raeesah's actions had set back advocacy around sexual violence in Singapore and did a disservice to other survivors.
"While we believe that her intentions - to raise the need for more sensitive first response from officials handling sexual violence cases - were sound, we are disappointed that (Ms Raeesah) lied about the details of this situation."
The gender equality advocacy group said on Facebook that sexual assault advocacy must be survivor-centric - putting the needs of survivors above all other considerations. Ms Raeesah's decision to share the participant's experiences without seeking permission was not survivor-centric, it added.
"Survivors are unlikely to talk about the trauma they experience unless they feel they can do so safely, without their privacy being violated," Aware said.
"This is why support groups, which play an important role in allowing survivors to process feelings, connect and recognise that they are not alone, impose rules of confidentiality upon participants. The sanctity of such spaces must be maintained, and survivors must continue to feel comfortable to attend them."
Ms Raeesah's actions also play into the persistent myth that women frequently lie about assault, which has long been used to discredit survivors of violence while enabling perpetrators to escape accountability, Aware noted.
It cited figures from the Ministry of Home Affairs which showed that only 4 per cent of sexual assault reports are found to be false. On the other hand, the majority of survivors do not file police reports, Aware said. It added: "Unfortunately, high-profile instances of untrue stories can disproportionately colour the way society views other testimonies from women."
Aware noted that Ms Raeesah's own experience of sexual assault had played a role in her decision to conceal the truth about how she had heard about the other survivor's account.
"We sympathise greatly with her reluctance to disclose her experience... it can be immensely difficult and traumatic to identify yourself as a victim-survivor of assault, particularly in the public eye."
Aware also said it hopes the incident does not undermine the original matter that Ms Raeesah was trying to address, namely the need to deal with sexual assault more sensitively and effectively. "This is an important societal issue that we hope will continue to be discussed and debated in Parliament."
-
Timeline of events
-
AUG 3
During a debate on a motion about empowering women, Ms Raeesah Khan (Sengkang GRC) said she had accompanied a rape survivor to a police station to make a police report three years prior.
She said the 25-year-old woman came out of the police station crying, because the police officer had allegedly made comments about her dressing, and the fact that she had been drinking.
Responding, Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan said the allegation that the police mishandled a sexual assault case was serious and would need to be investigated. He called on Ms Raeesah to provide more details.
Ms Raeesah declined, saying she did not wish to re-traumatise the victim. She also said she had not been able to contact the woman since the incident happened.
Leader of the House Indranee Rajah then reminded all MPs to exercise their parliamentary privilege responsibly and be prepared to substantiate any allegations made in the House.
OCT 4
Speaking in Parliament, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam pressed Ms Raeesah to provide details of the incident.
He said the police had checked their records and found no cases that fit Ms Raeesah's description.
In response, Ms Raeesah affirmed that her account was true but repeatedly declined to reveal any further details due to confidentiality concerns.
Mr Shanmugam said the police would continue to investigate the matter and would interview Ms Raeesah about the case.
OCT 20
The police said in a statement that it could not identify the case despite an extensive search.
Ms Raeesah had also not responded to two requests to attend an interview, the police added.
In response to media queries, Ms Raeesah said she would make a statement on the matter in Parliament on Nov 1.
Rei Kurohi