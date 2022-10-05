Public housing will remain affordable, assures Desmond Lee

The authorities will intervene and do what is needed, as seen in the latest property cooling measures, to keep public housing affordable for Singaporeans and ensure the property market is stable, National Development Minister Desmond Lee told Parliament on Tuesday.

Responding to questions from Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang), Mr Lee said the Government will intervene decisively and carefully, being cognisant of the uncertain global economic outlook and rising interest rates, which affect home prices and contribute to uncertainty in the local property market.

"We will continue to monitor the market closely and adjust our policies as necessary on both housing demand and supply, to ensure that prices move broadly in line with economic fundamentals," said Mr Lee.

"This Government is committed to the stability of the wider Singapore property market, and to keeping public housing inclusive, affordable and accessible to Singaporeans."

Mr Yip had asked if the affordability of Housing Board flats should be pegged to median household incomes or other income or wealth indicators, such as the 30th percentile of incomes. He also asked about measures to address the growing sentiment that property here is unaffordable for the masses.

Mr Lee noted that the average price for a new four-room flat in a non-mature estate has remained relatively stable at $341,000 in 2019 and $348,000 in the first three quarters of 2022. He said that prices have been relatively stable as market subsidies have been increased to keep new flats affordable.

In response to Mr Yip's question on having different benchmarks, Mr Lee said the authorities' affordability benchmarks do not consider only median incomes, as there is a wide range of Build-To-Order (BTO) flats for first-time home buyers with different housing needs and budgets.

He gave examples of such home buyers with different incomes who would have home price-to-income ratios of four and five, and who could fully service their mortgages from monthly Central Provident Fund contributions.

Mr Lee said: "As a broad comparison, the ratio of the median home price to the median household income in other comparable cities, such as London, Los Angeles and Sydney, is much higher, at between eight and 15 times. In Hong Kong, it is more than 20 times."

He added that for resale flats, the Government provides significant housing grants of up to $160,000 to ensure they remain affordable for eligible first-timer families. These grants are reviewed regularly.

He noted that generally, the mortgage servicing ratio - the proportion of monthly income used to service mortgage instalment payments - has stayed below 25 per cent for most first-time new and resale flat buyers taking an HDB loan, well below the international benchmark of 30 per cent to 35 per cent.

Mr Lee also elaborated on the rationale for the latest slew of measures announced on Sept 30 to moderate demand in the HDB resale market.

"If we do not move now, households may run into housing difficulties or they find it harder to service their housing obligations. This is already happening in other countries where we see home owners defaulting on their mortgage payments and losing their homes."

He also touched on factors that have contributed to rising resale HDB prices, such as trends towards smaller households, aspirations for personal space and longer waiting times for BTO flats due to construction delays.

Keeping public housing affordable and accessible is a key national priority and provides the basic foundation to raise families, bring up children and build strong communities, he added.