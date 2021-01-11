PSP weighs in on debate over use of contact tracing data

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has stressed that TraceTogether data should be used only for contact tracing purposes.

In a post on its Facebook page yesterday, party secretary-general Tan Cheng Bock said allowing the police to access and use the TraceTogether data is not aligned to the original spirit of the contact tracing programme.

Establishing guidelines to state that the police can use the data only for serious crimes would not help to "ease the mind of people, nor help to rebuild trust", he said.

"We need to be singular in purpose when it comes to contact tracing and in our fight against this pandemic. We fear that the Government's latest move may result in a loss of confidence in our systems," said Dr Tan, weighing in on the controversy involving the national contact tracing programme.

Public criticism mounted after Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan told Parliament last Monday that TraceTogether data could be accessed for criminal investigations under the Criminal Procedure Code.

Some saw this as an about-turn as the Government had earlier assured citizens that the data would be used only for contact tracing purposes.

The Smart Nation and Digital Government Office issued a statement last Friday, acknowledging that it had erred in "not stating that data from TraceTogether is not exempt from the Criminal Procedure Code".

It said new legislation would be introduced in the next sitting of Parliament to formalise assurances that the use of contact tracing data will be limited to seven categories of serious crimes such as rape and murder.

In the PSP post, Dr Tan questioned whether the TraceTogether system is fit to be used for tracing "nefarious activities".

"It is conceivable that a terror suspect could very well forge a different set of metadata (i.e. name and NRIC), or the user might even carry several handsets to throw the investigators off the scent," he said.

The TraceTogether token and app work by exchanging short-distance Bluetooth signals, and Bluetooth data is erased automatically after 25 days.

Dr Tan asked whether the Government would store contact tracing data beyond this specified period, if 25 days is not sufficient for police operations like tracing terror suspects. He also asked if the Government intended to actively monitor the contact tracing data of those on the Internal Security Department's watch list.

He said the PSP is concerned that the Government's "overreaching powers will discourage people from using the TraceTogether app or token altogether".