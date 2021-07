Even before the question - on whether he will contest the next general election - is finished, Dr Tan Cheng Bock chimes in with a resounding "of course".

"I just started politics; you must start my political life from the day I resigned as a doctor," says the former veteran People's Action Party (PAP) MP, who stopped practising medicine at the end of 2018 before founding the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) a few months later.