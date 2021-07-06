PSP unsure that Ceca is beneficial at this stage, even as it 'fully supports' FTAs

SINGAPORE - Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai said on Tuesday (July 6) that his party fully supports free trade agreements and appreciates their importance to Singapore, but maintained that more data would be needed to determine whether the Singapore-India trade pact, in particular, is beneficial.

Speaking in Parliament in the wake of ministerial statements on FTAs and foreign workforce policies delivered by ministers Ong Ye Kung and Tan See Leng, Mr Leong refused to withdraw his party's criticism of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ceca).

More and finer data points would be needed for him and his party to make any conclusion about whether the trade pact is "really neutral, beneficial", he said.

Mr Leong and fellow PSP NCMP Hazel Poa, as well as ruling party MPs Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC), Patrick Tay (Pioneer) and Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) had filed questions on Ceca.

The PSP NCMPs were in search of data in preparation for an adjournment motion they planned to file, in response to a challenge by Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam to a debate the topic in Parliament.

During his speech, Mr Ong accused the PSP of making false claims about the unfettered flow of Indian professionals under Ceca, and said the party had politicised FTAs as weapons to attack the Government, in the process stoking xenophobic sentiments.

Mr Leong responded with a flurry of questions - eight in total - while saying he needed more clarity on the situation.

First, he asked if a chapter in Ceca, on the movement of natural persons, was used as a bargaining chip when negotiating the pact.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who was chief negotiator for Ceca in 2005, said this was not the case.

Second, Mr Leong asked how many foreign nationals had come into Singapore under FTAs and had taken up professional, manager, executive and technician (PMET) roles. He also asked for the proportion of these workers, vis a vis the total foreign PMET population as well as the total PMET population.

Third, he asked for the total number of Singaporeans displaced from their jobs over the past decade.

His fourth question was for the number of foreign PMETs in the infocomm technology and finance sectors, versus the number of Singaporeans and permanent residents.

And his fifth was on the tightening of policies over the years to regulate the flow of foreign PMETs, which he described as "too little and too late".

"For example, the foreign talent policy had started in the late 90s or around the year 2000, but the Fair Consideration Framework was only introduced in 2014. And then only in 2016, I was told, you started the Fair Consideration Framework watchlist. You mean that one-and-a-half decades before that, there were no problems at all?" he said of the framework, under which employers must prove they tried to hire a Singaporean first before they can recruit a foreign professional.

For his sixth query, Mr Leong referred to a point made in manpower minister Tan See Leng's statement on employers not having to make Central Provident Fund (CPF) Contributions for EP holders.

"As an employer, isn't that a wage concession? So how can we say that Singaporeans are not being treated unfairly in the job market competition?" Mr Leong asked.

His seventh question, also in reference to Dr Tan's remarks, centred on why the education system was not churning out enough local talent for the workforce.

Finally, the NCMP asked how the manpower ministry could have failed to notice the lack of diversity among foreign PMETs.

Mr Leong concluded that he and his party would have to go back and pore over the ministerial statements and numbers provided.

"As to whether Ceca has contributed to the influx of some of the PMETs into Singapore in relation to our overall foreign talent policy, we have to explore that," he said. "We don't agree that Ceca is net beneficial to Singapore at this stage."