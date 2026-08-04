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Proposed changes to law for SCDF to prosecute suppliers of non-compliant bomb shelter products

SCDF said the Bill strengthens its regulatory framework, maintaining civil defence preparedness and fire safety standards while supporting a pro-enterprise and business-friendly environment.

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SINGAPORE - It will easier for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to go after suppliers of non-compliant bomb shelter products if proposed changes to fire safety laws are passed.

The Civil Defence Shelter and Fire Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, which was introduced in Parliament on Aug 4, also proposes extending the validity of fire safety licences and permits.

If passed, the changes will allow the SCDF to take action against those who sell non-compliant shelter products, such as those used to modify bomb shelters in Housing Board flats.

It will also extend the maximum validity period of licences and permits issued under the Fire Safety Act from three years to five years.

This will reduce the compliance burden for businesses, said SCDF.

If passed, the changes will allow the SCDF to take action against those who sell non-compliant shelter products, such as those used to modify bomb shelters in HDB flats. PHOTO: ST FILE

The Bill also introduces a class licensing regime for lower-risk petroleum and flammable materials.

Such materials are grouped into specific classes that determine licensing requirements for storage, transport, import and pipelines.

This will apply to storage of such materials at construction sites, petrol stations, certain laboratories and buildings storing diesel solely for their emergency generators.

This is again to reduce the regulatory burden on businesses.

The new validity extension will not apply to these class licences as they are not time-bound.

SCDF said with the new regime, owners of eligible premises will no longer require individual licence approvals.

But they must still meet the prescribed fire safety and regulatory requirements.

Class licensees such as petrol stations will be permitted to dispense petroleum and flammable materials stored on their premises in accordance with the conditions of their class licence.

Higher-risk activities involving petroleum and flammable materials will continue to be licensed individually.

SCDF currently deploys supplementary enforcement officers to do fire safety checks.

The Bill proposes allowing such officers to be appointed to do compliance checks on the transport of petroleum and flammable materials.

This frees up SCDF officers to deal with more complex investigations and incidents.

Other proposed changes related to more flexibility for the tenure of inquiry panels and the repeal of the Chemical Weapons (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act.

SCDF said the Bill strengthens its regulatory framework, maintaining civil defence preparedness and fire safety standards while supporting a pro-enterprise and business-friendly environment.