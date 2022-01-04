Privileges committee is thoroughly investigating complaint against Raeesah Khan: Tan Chuan-Jin

SINGAPORE - The Parliament's committee of privileges is thoroughly investigating the complaint against former Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan for lying in the House, and will present its findings and recommendations in due course, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin has said.

He added that the Committee of Privileges takes any formal complaint seriously, and has a responsibility to look into such complaints to uphold the sanctity and integrity of parliamentary privilege.

He made the remarks on Monday (Jan 3) in a blog post taking stock of the past year in which Parliament passed 39 Bills and also introduced live streaming of sittings for the first time.

The Committee of Privileges held hearings in December 2021 to look into the conduct of Ms Khan, after she admitted to lying in Parliament during a speech on Aug 3.

She had said she accompanied a sexual assault victim to the police station, and that the woman had been driven to tears by the insensitive questions of the police.

But on Nov 1, she confessed that she heard the anecdote in a support group. She stepped down as an MP on Nov 30.

Mr Tan reminded MPs that while parliamentary privilege allows them to speak freely and frankly in the House without the fear of legal consequences, "the onus also lies with every MP to apply due diligence and responsibility even as we exercise this privilege".

"Statements made must be based on facts or well-substantiated information," he said.

"The recent complaint that we looked at... is an important reminder that MPs must not wilfully abuse the immunity and privileges being an MP accords them."

The Committee of Privileges is one of the Standing Select Committees that are an important feature of Parliament's functions, said Mr Tan.

Such committees also perform the critical and inquisitorial role of scrutinising the Budget, among other things, he added.