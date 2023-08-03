Private rainwater harvesters, desalination plants to be taxed from early 2025

SINGAPORE - Private companies that harvest rainwater and those that treat seawater on a large scale will be taxed by national water agency PUB from early 2025.

This will apply to suppliers who provide non-potable water for their own use or for sale, with the new tax largely affecting country clubs, golf courses and industrial premises, said Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Koh Poh Koon in Parliament on Thursday.

This comes as water demand is expected to almost double by 2065, with the non-domestic sector being the major source of demand growth. Singapore currently consumes about 440 million gallons of water per day – equivalent to about 800 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The amendments to the Public Utilities Act 2001 will allow PUB to effectively manage water demand and ensure water supply resilience in the long-term to meet the needs of the population and the economy, Dr Koh said.

PUB has seen an increase in the number and scale of these private suppliers. In case these suppliers face disruptions or stop supplying to their customers, the agency would need to maintain a sufficient reserve capacity to ramp up water production at short notice, he explained.

The reserves will help to ensure overall water resilience, he added, noting that the private water supply sector currently supplies about 1 per cent of total water demand in Singapore.

“Keeping private water supplied small would be an important safeguard... If the (private water suppliers) sector were to grow multifold, it will place significantly more risk on our water system,” added Dr Koh.

The charges will be introduced from early 2025 in two phases – starting with 50 per cent of the prevailing waterborne tax and water conservation tax rates in 2025. Dr Koh did not specify how much the taxes will likely be.