Pritam prepared to give evidence to Committee of Privileges

Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh said he will support the work of the parliamentary committee looking into the complaint against his party's former MP Raeesah Khan.

Mr Singh, who is Leader of the Opposition, said the Committee of Privileges is a standing committee of Parliament. "If they call me in to give evidence or to share details with them, I will do so," he said at a press conference at the WP headquarters in Geylang yesterday.

Ms Khan had on Tuesday resigned from the party and as an MP. She had on Nov 1 admitted to lying in Parliament about details of a sexual assault case that she alleged was mishandled by the police.

On Wednesday, the Clerk of Parliament said the Committee of Privileges looking into the complaint against Ms Khan for lying in the House will continue with its work.

Ms Khan had said in her resignation letter to Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin on Tuesday that she will continue to assist the Committee of Privileges in its investigation into her breach of parliamentary privileges.

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah had raised an official complaint against Ms Khan for breaching parliamentary privilege after she had lied to the House several times, and asked for the matter to be referred to the Committee of Privileges.

The Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act regulates the conduct of MPs and others in connection with its proceedings, and can summon any person to appear before the committee to give evidence at any time before the conclusion of its report.

It can also mete out punishments, which include a jail term not extending beyond the current session of Parliament, a fine of up to $50,000, suspension, a reprimand from the Speaker, or any combination of the above.

The committee will present its report to Parliament in due course.

Hariz Baharudin