Princess Aiko of Japan visits Singapore from Nov 17 to 21

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Princess Aiko’s visit is in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Japan.

SINGAPORE – Princess Aiko, the only child of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, will make an official visit to Singapore from Nov 17 to 21 at the invitation of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

The 24-year-old princess’ visit is in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Japan.

During the visit, Princess Aiko will call on and be hosted to a welcome lunch by President Tharman. She will also meet Acting Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, said a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) statement on Nov 16.

The Princess will visit the Singapore Botanic Gardens, where a new orchid hybrid will be named in her honour, and plant a tree at Jurong Lake Gardens. She will also visit local landmarks, museums, go to a hawker centre and have engagements with the Japanese community in Singapore.

This will be the Princess’ second official overseas visit, following her trip to Laos in November 2025 to mark the 70th anniversary of Japan-Laos diplomatic relations.

Members of the Japanese imperial family undertake ceremonial, cultural and charitable duties, including engagements that promote international goodwill and exchanges. The Princess is a full-time, commissioned employee of the Japan Red Cross Society.

Singapore’s leaders have kept up engagements over the decades with the Japanese royal family, which is the world’s oldest hereditary monarch.

Then Crown Prince Akihito and then Crown Princess Michiko visited Singapore in 1970, and planted two King Sago palms (cycads) at the Japanese Garden in Jurong.

To mark the 40th anniversary of Singapore-Japan diplomatic relations, then Emperor Akihito and then Empress Michiko made a state visit to Singapore in 2006. They returned to the Japanese Garden to see the cycads they had planted in 1970.

Naruhito succeeded to the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019, after his father abdicated and became Emperor Emeritus Akihito.

Japan is one of Singapore’s most significant economic partners, consistently ranking among the Republic’s top 10 partners in trade and investment.

The two countries also enjoy vibrant cultural exchanges, spanning arts, music, education, and community activities. In 2025, almost 630,000 people from Japan visited Singapore, while there were nearly 730,000 visitors from Singapore to Japan.

In March, the two countries upgraded their ties to a Strategic Partnership (SP) during Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s official visit to Japan.

The SP’s five pillars are promotion of free trade and economic cooperation; digitalisation and technology; security and defence; green transition and energy cooperation; and partnerships and exchanges.

The two countries have institutionalised linkages at various levels. At the government-to-government level, these include the MFA-Gaimusho Dialogue, Japan-Singapore Economic Dialogue, and the Japan-Singapore Environmental Policy Dialogue.

There is also significant cooperation in joint development assistance. The Japan-Singapore Partnership Programme for the 21st Century has trained over 7,500 government officials over 400 courses.

Singapore’s leaders have made several high-level visits to Japan over the decades.

In 2023, then PM Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee had a joint audience with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during their visit to Tokyo to attend the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation.

In 2019, then President Halimah Yacob attended the Emperor’s enthronement ceremony in Tokyo, as well as the court banquet hosted by the imperial couple.

Then President Tony Tan and Mrs Mary Tan made a state visit to Japan in 2016, in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Singapore-Japan diplomatic relations.

Then PM Lee and Mrs Lee were also hosted to lunch by the Emperor and Empress during their visits to Tokyo in 2007 and 2016.

Under Japan’s imperial succession law, only male members of the royal family who descend from the emperor through the male line can ascend the throne.

A July revision to the law allows unmarried male descendants of former branch families to join the current 16-member imperial family. Female members of the family will also be able to retain their imperial status after marrying commoners, though the law still limits succession to males.