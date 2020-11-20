Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to attend virtual G-20 Summit from Nov 21 to 22

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be attending the Group of 20 (G-20) Riyadh Summit held on Saturday and Sunday (Nov 21 and 22).

The summit, held virtually this year under the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's G-20 presidency, will be chaired by Saudi Arabia's King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Discussions are expected to focus on collective efforts to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, restore growth and jobs, and build an inclusive, sustainable and resilient future.

The G-20 comprises 19 large advanced and emerging economies and the European Union.

Singapore has been invited to this year's G-20 meetings as the convener of the Global Governance Group (3G) - an informal coalition of 30 countries that seek to influence the G-20 to take into account the interests of smaller countries affected by its decisions.

In a press statement on Friday (Nov 20), the 3G called on the G-20 to sustain its momentum in tackling the pandemic and its health, economic, and social impacts.

To this end, it has contributed a non-paper titled "Strengthening Global Preparedness and Response to the Covid-19 Pandemic and Other Public Health Emergencies", underscoring its commitment to build public health resilience through the sharing of information and best practices, and supporting affordable and equitable access to therapeutics, diagnostics, and vaccines.

It also expressed concern over continued protectionism and trade conflicts, which will hinder efforts towards a strong, inclusive and sustainable economic recovery.

"The 3G encourages all World Trade Organisation (WTO) members to work together to expeditiously complete the selection and appointment of a new WTO Director-General," it said.

"In addition, the 3G commends efforts undertaken by the Saudi G-20 Presidency to promote the maintenance of cross-border flow of vital medical supplies, agricultural and food products and the strengthening of global supply chain resilience, in particular reiterating the importance that any emergency trade measures should be targeted, proportionate, transparent, temporary and consistent with WTO rules."

In addition to Singapore, the six other invited guests are Jordan; Rwanda, in its capacity as the chair of New Partnership for Africa's Development; Spain; Switzerland; Vietnam as the Asean chair; and the United Arab Emirates as the Gulf Cooperation Council chair.

Other participants include the United Nations (UN) secretary-general and heads of multilateral organisations.

PM Lee will be speaking at the summit, together with other G-20 leaders.

He will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the Prime Minister's Office in a statement on Friday.