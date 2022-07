Support to help companies with the costs of local workers' salaries, tiered according to sectors and level of impact suffered during the pandemic, was one of the key pillars of aid for businesses through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Jobs Support Scheme (JSS), introduced in Budget 2020 and extended for several rounds, was intended not just for cash flow support but crucially, to help businesses retain local workers. More than $28 billion has been disbursed under it since February 2020.