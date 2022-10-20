Pre-schools required to keep premises secure, establish procedures for safety-related incidents: Sun Xueling

SINGAPORE - All pre-schools are required to keep their premises secured to prevent unauthorised people from entering the centres, said Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling in Parliament on Thursday.

Most pre-schools use electronic locks at the entrance and visitors are allowed entry only after checks, she noted, adding that every pre-school must have procedures in place to check and record the entry and exit of all people.

She was responding to questions from Workers’ Party MPs He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) and Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) about the training, support and security measures in place at pre-schools and childcare centres here to handle unexpected security incidents such as intrusions by unauthorised people.

The questions were asked after a mass shooting at a pre-school in north-eastern Thailand in October. A former police officer, armed with a knife and a gun, killed more than 35 people, including 22 children. The man’s son was enrolled in the pre-school.

On Thursday, Ms Sun said all pre-schools are required to establish standard operating procedures to handle safety-related incidents, injuries and emergency evacuation during a crisis. Emergency evacuation exercises for all children and staff in pre-schools must be conducted every six months.

She noted that the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), which oversees the pre-school sector, collaborates with the Singapore Police Force to organise counter-terrorism seminars for pre-schools.

She added that despite best efforts by ECDA and pre-schools to ensure the safety of children and staff, untoward incidents may still occur.

She said: “So, apart from preventive measures, pre-schools, parents and the wider community must stay vigilant and prepare to handle such incidents should they occur.”

She added that, more fundamentally, it is important to continue to ensure that society is safe. She cited measures such as having strict control over gun ownership and maintaining a zero-tolerance stance against illicit drugs.

The shooter in the Thailand pre-school massacre had obtained the gun legally and also had a record of drug use, which led to his sacking from the police force.

In a follow-up question, Mr Giam asked if was common for a large number of caregivers to be picking up their children at the same time, and if so, he noted that it would be difficult for teachers to identify each caregiver and to decide whether to open the door to the centre. He asked if all pre-schools are required to have their doors locked at all times apart from authorised entry, and if pre-schools are required to maintain a list of pre-designated caregivers allowed to pick up the children.

Ms Sun replied that not all children leave the pre-schools at the same time as there are staggered dismissal times, and that most schools would also take note of the caregiver who picks up the child. In instances where the caregiver is not someone that the school recognises, the school will check in with the family, she added.