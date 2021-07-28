Post-pandemic goals for S'pore

Although life in the post-pandemic world will be fraught with "uncertainty and volatility", Singapore must press ahead with two key goals, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong yesterday.

These are to strengthen Singapore's value to the global economy and build a fairer and more inclusive society.

The minister was responding in Parliament to 25 MPs who spoke on two rounds of support measures for workers and businesses, announced in May as well as last Friday.

This effort to transform the economy entails attracting new businesses and helping existing ones build up capabilities. It also means ensuring that workers have the skills that make them desirable hires for jobs of the future.

And where society is concerned, the work will be focused on tackling vulnerabilities in Singapore's social fabric that the pandemic has revealed.