Policies will not be constrained by existing approaches: Minister

Amid a more challenging environment, the Government will update and review policies continually, and will not be limited by the old ways of doing things, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

"Nothing is cast in stone. We are not constrained by legacy thinking or existing ways of doing things; we will continue to review and see how we can do better," he added.

He was speaking to The Straits Times' The Big Story news show yesterday about measures announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the National Day Rally on uplifting lower-wage workers and dealing with racial fault lines.

Mr Wong said the issues facing Singapore have become more complex and may take a longer time to address, and acknowledged that some may wonder why things cannot move more quickly. He said the Government would rather look at issues carefully and work hard to find a solution than take the politically expedient route of applying a quick fix.

"It would be easy to come up with... cosmetic changes just for political gestures or for symbolic effect and pretend that the problem is solved, but that's not how we do things in Singapore," he said.

"We have always been upfront with the challenges. We have been upfront with Singaporeans about the issues we have to deal with, deliberated carefully each time we have to deal with a challenge, and then worked very hard to try and find the best way forward."

He added: "It requires a lot more hard work, but there is no substitute for this sort of painstaking work. It may seem slow at first but in the end, I think we will achieve a lot more together."

The well-being of lower-wage workers was a key focus in PM Lee's Rally speech on Sunday, and Mr Wong cited it as one of the issues that would require not just the Government's measures but also society's efforts to address.

The Progressive Wage Model will cover more lower-wage workers, so as to help close the gap between the lowest-income earners and those in the median.

Mr Wong said achieving this will go beyond dollars and cents.

He said the value of a job cannot be defined solely by income, as has been evident during the pandemic with front-line and essential workers key in keeping Singaporeans safe. "I hope the moves that we are making will bring about not just a closing of the income gap, but a change in our mindsets too - that we truly value each individual for their contributions and their worth regardless of the job they do. We honour everyone, and we give them the dignity and respect that each person deserves."

Ultimately, he said, the Government exists to serve Singaporeans and it governs with their interests at heart. "The Government is elected by the people and our mandate comes from the people."