Policies on education and media content will remain unchanged, say ministries

Schools and institutions of higher learning must remain safe spaces for the pursuit of knowledge and not become places for advocacy or contestation on socially divisive issues.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) stressed this in a statement a day after the announcement that Section 377A of the Penal Code will be repealed, saying education policies and curricula will remain anchored on Singapore's prevailing family values and social norms, which the majority of Singaporeans want to uphold.

These include the family as the cornerstone of Singapore's social fabric and marriage as being between a man and a woman.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) said government policies on media content will not change with the repeal of the law, which criminalises sex between men. Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) media content will continue to warrant higher age ratings, it added.

At the National Day Rally on Sunday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had announced the repeal of Section 377A and said the Constitution will be amended to protect the definition of marriage as one between a man and a woman.

Yesterday, MOE said Singapore's family and social norms must continue to be determined by Singaporeans. Foreign institutions and foreigners should respect these norms and not use educational institutions here as platforms for their own agendas, it added.

"Sexuality education taught in our educational institutions will remain secular, based on traditional values, and sensitive to the multiracial and multi-religious make-up of our society," MOE said.

"All students will learn and practise values such as mutual understanding, respect and empathy for everyone."

It warned that bullying and cancel culture must not take root in educational institutions and society.

"Our educational institutions will continue to partner parents to guide our children and provide counselling and socio-emotional support to all students according to their needs," added MOE.

MCI said it will continue to take reference from prevailing norms in regulating content. It noted that the authorities regulate media content to protect younger audiences from age-inappropriate content.

Media content with higher reach and impact is subject to more stringent requirements, it added.

In June, Disney-Pixar animated film Lightyear, which was banned in several countries over a same-sex kiss scene between a female lead character and her partner, was screened here with an NC16 rating.