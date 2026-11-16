PM Wong calls for closer ASEAN cooperation with Australia, South Korea

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Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (right) with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (left) and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the ASEAN-South Korea Summit, part of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila on Nov 16.

MANILA - Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has urged ASEAN to double down on cooperation with Australia and South Korea to safeguard regional growth and security, amid rising protectionism and rapidly evolving digital threats.

Speaking at two separate meetings as South-east Asian leaders met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, he said Singapore will work with both leaders as the incoming ASEAN chair to build a more resilient and prosperous region.

At the ASEAN-Australia Summit, he said Australia is not only ASEAN’s oldest dialogue partner, but also a neighbour, a friend, and an integral part of the region’s security and prosperity.

Both sides are marking the fifth year of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and share a relationship that is as broad as it is deep, reflecting close ties built over decades, he added.

Citing Australia’s consistent support for ASEAN centrality and outlook on the Indo-Pacific, as well as its constructive participation in ASEAN-led initiatives, PM Wong said a shared commitment to regional peace and security underpins the relationship.

This has provided a strong foundation for addressing emerging regional challenges in maritime security, cybersecurity, and transnational scams.

He noted Australia’s proposal to establish the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime-Plus Australia Consultation mechanism, and pledged his support.

ASEAN and Australia are also pressing ahead with deeper economic integration, especially with the launch of Australia’s Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040.

PM Wong said South-east Asia’s dynamic market and connections to global manufacturing supply chains complement Australia’s strengths in education, professional services, and commodities, and the upgraded ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand FTA will provide more opportunities for cooperation.

The digital economy also offers promising opportunities, he added.

By drawing on Australia’s National AI Plan and ASEAN’s Working Group on AI Governance, which Singapore chairs, both sides can work together to develop AI testing, safety standards and methodologies, said PM Wong.

At the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Summit, PM Wong said good progress has been made in implementing the CSP vision, a roadmap for tangible cooperation between both sides launched in 2025.

“We should build on this strong momentum to bring our peoples closer together, deepen our economic integration and strengthen peace and security in the region,” he told President Lee.

This can be done through strengthening cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

PM Wong said Korean culture has become a global phenomenon, and ASEAN is a ready market with its own rich and diverse cultural offerings.

Building on these complementary strengths can create new opportunities for the creative industries, build goodwill among people, and strengthen support for enduring cooperation between ASEAN and South Korea, he added.

As the global environment becomes more fragmented and protectionist, ASEAN and South Korea should also resist pressures to turn inward and instead deepen economic linkages.

The substantial conclusion of the upgrade of the ASEAN-Korea Free Trade Area by 2027 would send a strong signal of this intent, said PM Wong.

He also welcomed South Korea’s support for ASEAN’s Digital Economy Framework Agreement, and noted that the two sides are working together on a three-year capacity building programme to support the agreement’s implementation.

PM Wong called on both sides to strengthen collective resilience against transnational threats, particularly online scams and cyber threats.

Singapore and South Korea are co-proponents of the Korea-ASEAN Response and Enforcement against scam-related crime, or KARE. Singapore is also developing capacity building programmes for the ASEAN-Singapore Cyber Security Centre of Excellence

Beyond practical cooperation, PM Wong said ASEAN and South Korea share a fundamental interest in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Singapore supports South Korea’s efforts to encourage constructive dialogue and reduce tensions with North Korea, including through the ASEAN Regional Forum.

He also reiterated ASEAN’s long-standing call for North Korea to comply fully with all relevant UN Security Council resolutions.