PM Lee welcomes deepening Singapore-Saudi Arabia ties

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong welcomed the deepening ties between Singapore and Saudi Arabia when he spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the phone yesterday.

In a Facebook post, PM Lee said: "Our countries celebrate 45 years of diplomatic relations this year, and we welcome the deepening of relations, including economic cooperation through the Saudi-Singapore Joint Committee."

During the phone conversation, they also discussed developments in Saudi Arabia. PM Lee had expressed the hope that Singapore's request for an increased haj quota would be "favourably considered" when it resumes for international pilgrims. "I look forward to meeting Prince Mohammed again in person when the situation allows for it," he added. Isabelle Liew